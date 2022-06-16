Alex Ovechkin: 2021-22 season review

In spite of John Scott, Alex Ovechkin scored fifty goals last season. And he’s about to turn 37 years old.

By the Numbers

77 games played 20.6 time on ice per game 50 goals 40 assists 49.8 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage 48.3 5-on-5 expected goal percentage 55.1 5-on-5 goal percentage

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

Most common teammates during 5-on-5

Ice time per game, split up by game state

5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red)

5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red)

Individual scoring events by the player

5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Fan Happiness Survey

About this visualization: At three times during the season, RMNB shared an open survey with fans, asking the following question for each player:

On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have this player on the team? 1 means VERY UNHAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

2 means UNHAPPY

3 means NEITHER HAPPY NOR UNHAPPY

4 means HAPPY

5 means VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

The numbers above show the average score for the player in each survey period.

Exit Interview

Peter’s Take

Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals this season. Any discussion of the player should begin and end with that fact.

Fifty goals by a 36-year-old is unprecedented in a sport where the peak scoring age is a decade younger than Alex is now. Fifty goals at age 36 is the biggest total ever by someone older than 35.

If you were banking on 2021-22 being the season where age catches up to Alex Ovechkin, you were wrong. But that’s not to say Ovechkin is invincible. He suffered a significant shoulder injury late in the season that cost him a few games and hampered him in the playoffs. And I don’t even know what to make of that “magic pill” comment, though that’s far from the most baffling statement from Ovechkin this season. I’ll leave that discussion for the comments.

Looking below the goal level, Ovechkin did see a drop-off in his offensive rates during five-on-five.

Generally I don’t worry about Ovechkin as long as he’s attempting around twenty shots per hour, which is like top five in the league. And I’m not ready to say this season’s apparent drop-off is something we can attribute to age decay. Ovechkin’s line with Kuznetsov didn’t really control play (virtually even at 50.1 percent), so his fractional decline may have more to do with missing a reliable play-driving winger on the other side of the ice. Either way, this is just a canary-in-the-coal-mine situation, poking around at chicken innards to see if Ovechkin’s goal-scoring is nearing an end. For now, it’s certainly not the case. After all, Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals this season.

According to Orson Welles

Ovi on RMNB

Here we go.

Your Turn

On the ice: how many will he score next season, and in how many games? Off the ice: is it going to get worse before it gets better?

