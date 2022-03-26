Ovi The Goalie nearly makes game-saving stop against Sabres

Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history, but he also knows a thing or two about how to play between the pipes.

Over the years, Ovechkin has put on goalie gear to the amusement of his friends and teammates, showing off some mastery at the position.

Against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, Ovechkin put those skills to use, throwing his body in front of a shot while the Sabres had a yawning net.

just Alex Oveckin THROWING HIMSELF IN FRONT OF AN OPEN NET FOR A SAVE #CapsSabres still tied 3-3 pic.twitter.com/9uLpkcg6kJ — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 26, 2022

The play began after Ilya Samsonov, the Capitals’ actual starting netminder, made two incredible saves on a two-on-one Sabres break. Sammy tried to cover the puck while sliding out of the crease, but never actually did. In the resulting scrum, the puck squirted out to Victor Olofsson who was wide open in the slot. All he had to do was fire the puck into the empty net, but OUT OF NOWHERE COMES OVI THE GOALIE.

Ovi expertly put his skate and his stick in front of the shot as he slides through the crease.

The pressure was enough for Olofsson to hurry his scoring chance so much that he missed the net.

Ovi’s play kept the game tied 3-3 with 14:36 remaining in the third period. Ovechkin would win the game later in the shootout.

Ovi The Goalie, folks. Give the man the Vezina, too.