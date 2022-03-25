Alex Ovechkin 30 goals away from Gordie Howe after scoring 771st against Sabres, wins game in shootout

Alex Ovechkin scored his 771st goal just like he scored number 767 which gave him sole possesion of third place on the all-time goals list.

After a clean faceoff win by Evgeny Kuznetsov (who is one of the worst faceoff men in Capitals modern-day history), Ovechkin fired a shot past a helpless goaltender. On this night, it was the Sabres’ Dustin Tokarski.

Wow. Quicker than a snap of your finger.

The puck was rolling too.

Ovechkin is now 30 goals behind second-place Gordie Howe (801) on the goals list and 123 behind the all-time record holder, Wayne Gretzky *894).

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 41st of the 2021-22 season — fourth-best in the NHL. The Capitals’ captain is on pace to score 51 goals this season which would be his ninth year hitting the half-century mark.

Ovi, the greatest scoring left winger in the NHL history, is now three points shy of recording 1,400 career points (771g, 626a).

The primary assist on the goal gave Kuznetsov points in 11 straight games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded the primary assist on Ovechkin's goal, extending his point streak to 11 games (7g, 7a). He's one of 10 players this season with a point streak of at least 11 games, and only Nashville's Roman Josi has a longer active streak at 12 games. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 26, 2022

Ovechkin would later win the game in the third round of the shootout. The superstar beat a surprised Tokarski on his backhand.

NEVER A DOUBT CAPS WIN #CapsSabres pic.twitter.com/KVOYTQKPiQ — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 26, 2022

The tally was Ovi’s 16th career overtime game-winner – the ninth most in NHL history.

Ovechkin's 16 game deciding goals are tied for the ninth most in the NHL since the League introduced the shootout in 2005-06. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 26, 2022

The Capitals won 4-3.