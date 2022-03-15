No. 767: Alex Ovechkin passes Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin just became the greatest European goal scorer of all time.

Ovechkin scored off a faceoff beating former teammate Semyon Varlamov. The goal was Ovechkin 767th of his career, giving him sole possession of third on the NHL’s goals list passing Jaromir Jagr.

Ovechkin passed Jagr in 477 fewer games played.

Here’s another look from reader Vic Jain who was sitting in the lower bowl.

Ovechkin did his super excited running on-ice celebration after scoring.

The entire Capitals bench emptied and mobbed Ovechkin at center ice while Capital One Arena exploded in cheers.

live look at caps polycule celebrating ovi 3rd all time goal 767 sobbing crying weeping etc pic.twitter.com/0FMKUyIfbo — jan (dad) (@lesbijans) March 16, 2022

The giant goal hug mob hopped too.

After the hugs from his teammates ended, Ovi acknowledged the crowd, blowing fans a kiss and waving.

Capitals mascot Slapshot updated the team’s newly installed goal counter in the upper bowl.

“It means a lot,” Ovechkin said after the game to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken. “Obviously, for this organization, for the fans, for my family who watching right now in Russia. I’m very excited, very happy. It’s nice to be number one all-time from the Europe, Russian born player. It’s very special.

“It’s proud moment for all of us,” he continued. “It’s great for hockey. It’s great for fans. I’m happy to be in this company, I’m happy to be in this organization, I’m happy to be in this league. All we do is just try to have fun and win games and enjoy it”

A special moment for Ovi, the @Capitals, and the game of hockey. Here's the captain after scoring goal No. 767! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0OG9oJID8U — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 16, 2022

The only players now ahead of Ovechkin are Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). Ovi’s next big milestone is goal number 800.

The Top 3 Goal Scorers in NHL History: Wayne Gretzky 894 Goals in 1487 Games

Gordie Howe 801 Goals in 1767 Games

Alex Ovechkin 767 Goals in 1256 Games — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) March 16, 2022

Congratulations, Ovi.

