No. 767: Alex Ovechkin passes Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin just became the greatest European goal scorer of all time.
Ovechkin scored off a faceoff beating former teammate Semyon Varlamov. The goal was Ovechkin 767th of his career, giving him sole possession of third on the NHL’s goals list passing Jaromir Jagr.
Ovechkin passed Jagr in 477 fewer games played.
Here’s another look from reader Vic Jain who was sitting in the lower bowl.
Ovechkin did his super excited running on-ice celebration after scoring.
his skippy jumps 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wIS0qimNrB
— mol (@molfully) March 16, 2022
The entire Capitals bench emptied and mobbed Ovechkin at center ice while Capital One Arena exploded in cheers.
live look at caps polycule celebrating ovi 3rd all time goal 767 sobbing crying weeping etc pic.twitter.com/0FMKUyIfbo
— jan (dad) (@lesbijans) March 16, 2022
The giant goal hug mob hopped too.
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) March 16, 2022
After the hugs from his teammates ended, Ovi acknowledged the crowd, blowing fans a kiss and waving.
Capitals mascot Slapshot updated the team’s newly installed goal counter in the upper bowl.
The Great 8 gets it done! @rmnb pic.twitter.com/iqJObVVSAr
— Matt Pennybacker (@pennybacker) March 16, 2022
“It means a lot,” Ovechkin said after the game to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken. “Obviously, for this organization, for the fans, for my family who watching right now in Russia. I’m very excited, very happy. It’s nice to be number one all-time from the Europe, Russian born player. It’s very special.
“It’s proud moment for all of us,” he continued. “It’s great for hockey. It’s great for fans. I’m happy to be in this company, I’m happy to be in this organization, I’m happy to be in this league. All we do is just try to have fun and win games and enjoy it”
A special moment for Ovi, the @Capitals, and the game of hockey.
Here's the captain after scoring goal No. 767! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0OG9oJID8U
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 16, 2022
The only players now ahead of Ovechkin are Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). Ovi’s next big milestone is goal number 800.
The Top 3 Goal Scorers in NHL History:
Wayne Gretzky 894 Goals in 1487 Games
Gordie Howe 801 Goals in 1767 Games
Alex Ovechkin 767 Goals in 1256 Games
— John Shannon (@JShannonhl) March 16, 2022
Congratulations, Ovi.
Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:
Alex Ovechkin Passes Jaromir Jagr for Third on the NHL’s All-time Goals List
ARLINGTON, Va. – Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 37th goal of the season and the 767th of his career Tuesday night against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena, passing Jaromir Jagr (766) for sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin now only trails Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).
Ovechkin passed Jagr on the all-time goals list in 477 fewer games played, and Ovechkin is now the NHL’s all-time European goal scorer. In addition to Jagr, Ovechkin has passed Marcel Dionne (731) and Brett Hull (741) on the all-time goals list this season. Ovechkin has averaged 0.61 goals-per-game at this point in his career, ranking fourth in NHL history (minimum 400 games played). Additionally, Ovechkin owns the NHL’s second-best goals per game rate (0.59) since his 30th birthday on Sept. 17, 2015 (Toronto’s Auston Matthews: 0.62 goals per game). That’s tied for the fourth-highest goals per game rate by a player in his 30s in NHL history, only behind Newsy Lalonde (1.26 goals per game from 1917-22, 1926-27), Bobby Hull (0.62 goals per game from 1968-72, 1979-80) and Mario Lemieux (1995-97, 2000-06). Howe averaged 0.42 goals per game in his 30s, while Gretzky averaged 0.34.
This season, Ovechkin is fifth in the NHL with 37 goals. Ovechkin is aiming to reach the 40-goal mark for the 12th time in his career, which would tie Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Ovechkin would additionally become the only player in NHL history to record 12 40-goal seasons with one team. He would also become the sixth player in NHL history to score 40 goals in a season at the age of 36 or older and the first since Teemu Selanne in 2006-07. Ovechkin is currently on pace for 50 goals this season. No player in NHL history has reached the 50-goal mark at the age of 36 or older. If Ovechkin reaches the mark, he will join Gretzky and Mike Bossy as the only players in NHL history with nine 50-goal seasons.
Ovechkin was selected by the Capitals in the first round, first overall, in the 2004 NHL Draft. Ovechkin has registered 1,392 points (767g, 625a) in 1,256 career games with Washington. Ovechkin ranks first in franchise history in goals (767), points (1,392), power-play goals (279), game-winning goals (120), overtime goals (24), shots (5,991) and multi-goal games (157).
Since entering the NHL at the beginning of the 2005-06 season, Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals (767), points (1,392) power-play goals (279), power-play points (520) and game-winning goals (120). In addition, Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals since 1982-83 despite beginning his NHL career in 2005. He is the only player in the NHL to score 30 or more goals in 16 of the last 17 seasons. Since 2005-06, he holds a 261-goal lead over the next closest player.
In his career, Ovechkin has won a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Calder Trophy, an Art Ross Trophy, three Hart Memorial Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards and eight Maurice Richard Trophies. He is the only player in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Calder, an Art Ross, a Hart, a Ted Lindsay and a Maurice Richard Trophy.
