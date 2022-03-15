Washington Capitals install Alex Ovechkin goal counter at Capital One Arena

The Washington Capitals are getting in on The Gr8 Chase.

Tuesday, during the New York Islanders’ morning skate, NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti noticed something new installed at Capital One Arena: an Alex Ovechkin goal counter.

Ovechkin goal counter in corner at Capital One Arena pic.twitter.com/RQ27IG5mNH — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 15, 2022

The goal counter is hanging on Slapshot’s box between sections 118 and 119. Ovechkin is currently tied with third place Jaromir Jagr and stuck on goal 766.

According to a Capitals representative, the goal counter is a “surprise game ops in-game activation with Slapshot for when Ovi passes Jagr.”

The goal counter was covered in a black cloth during the game.

The idea is reminiscent of what the Baltimore Orioles did during Cal Ripken’s countdown to 2,131 games when he broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games streak. The O’s placed the number of games on the Camden Yards warehouse and would update the number every night a new game would become official.