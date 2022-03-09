New trademark reveals Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of Gretzky’s goals record will be called The Gr8 Chase

Alex Ovechkin tied Jaromir Jagr (766) for third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list Tuesday after scoring twice against the Calgary Flames. Ovi’s big night left him trailing Hockey Hall of Fame legends Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).

The goals not only had ramifications for the goals list, but Ovechkin merch itself. RMNB is told that moving forward Ovi’s pursuit of Gretzky’s record will be called The Gr8 Chase on sports memorabilia. Wednesday, Shop.NHL.com released the first item with the new trademarked tagline to celebrate Ovechkin reaching third.

The shirt is currently available on shop.nhl.com.

The filing for The GR8 Chase was first made by Great 8 LLC on September 17, 2021. The phrase could land on these items in the future.

Fanatics, who runs shop.nhl.com, has an exclusive memorabilia contract with Ovechkin since 2015.

Ovechkin will look to take sole possession of third place and begin his climb towards Howe Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. It’ll be the Capitals’ second game in consecutive nights. Friday the Capitals will complete their three-game Canadian road trip in Vancouver.

Headline photo: shop.nhl.com