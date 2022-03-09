Alex Ovechkin scores 765th and 766th goals against Flames, ties Jaromir Jagr for third all-time

Alex Ovechkin reached a huge milestone while playing in his 1,000th game with Nicklas Backstrom. The Capitals captain scored twice against the Calgary Flames — first to tie the game and later to seal it — to tie Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Notably, Ovechkin scored in the same place where Jagr scored the final goal of his career November 9, 2017: Calgary’s Saddledome.

Goal no. 765

Ovechkin’s first goal of the night was via a pure power forward move. Ovi slammed Chris Tanev into the boards, forcing chaos as the Flames tried to exit the zone. Ovechkin eventually picked up a loose puck in front of the net and beat Dan Vladar to the top corner of the net.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 35th of the season.

Goal no. 766

Later in the third period, Ovechkin found the back of Calgary’s empty net with 1:48 remaining after getting setup by Tom Wilson at center ice.

Ovechkin had an opportunity for another empty-net goal in the final seconds, but a Calgary Flames defender blocked the shot with their shin pads. Ovechkin looked up to the heavens in disbelief.

“I couldn’t believe that one got blocked at the end,” Nic Dowd said.

Ovechkin’s big night came despite being uncharacteristically booed in Canada due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ovi spoke about tying Jagr on NBC Sports Washington’s postgame show.

“Obviously a huge accomplishment,” Ovechkin said. “I always say without my teammates I would never reach those milestones and those numbers. It’s team’s work. Thank you, guys.”

Ovechkin now has 36 goals on the season, which ranks him fourth in goals this season. He trails Auston Matthews (43), Leon Draisaitl (38), and Chris Kreider (38).

The game marked Ovechkin’s 157th career multi-goal game, leaving him one shy of Brett Hull (158) for second all-time.

After the game, Ovechkin was given the team’s ax as player of the game. Backstrom was awarded the shield as the defensive player of the game.