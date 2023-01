Every goalie Alex Ovechkin has scored on

Alex Ovechkin has scored on 167 different goalies in his career. And counting.

Those goalies, in chronological order:

Goalie Goals by Ovechkin First Goal Pascal Leclaire 5 October 5, 2005 Kevin Weekes 1 October 10, 2005 Cam Ward 19 October 12, 2005 Roberto Luongo 9 October 20, 2005 Sean Burke 3 October 28, 2005 Mikael Tellqvist 2 November 6, 2005 Ed Belfour 6 November 8, 2005 Martin Brodeur 7 November 11, 2005 Martin Biron 4 November 17, 2005 Henrik Lundqvist 24 December 3, 2005 Chris Mason 2 December 7, 2005 Chris Osgood 1 December 9, 2005 Michael Garnett 1 December 22, 2005 Cristobal Huet 6 December 23, 2005 Hannu Toivonen 1 December 27, 2005 Antero Niittymaki 7 December 31, 2005 Kari Lehtonen 22 January 1, 2006 Adam Munro 1 January 10, 2006 Marty Turco 3 January 12, 2006 Jean-Sebastien Giguere 7 January 13, 2006 Brian Boucher 2 January 16, 2006 Curtis Sanford 1 January 19, 2006 Marc-Andre Fleury 25 January 25, 2006 Robert Esche 5 February 10, 2006 Ray Emery 8 March 2, 2006 Garth Snow 2 March 6, 2006 Sebastien Caron 1 March 8, 2006 Ryan Miller 19 March 14, 2006 John Grahame 7 March 23, 2006 Martin Gerber 8 March 25, 2006 Tim Thomas 8 April 10, 2006 Mike Dunham 2 April 13, 2006 Jamie McLennan 1 April 15, 2006 Marc Denis 2 October 21, 2006 Peter Budaj 3 October 25, 2006 Alex Auld 5 November 13, 2006 Andrew Raycroft 3 November 24, 2006 Rick DiPietro 5 November 25, 2006 Scott Clemmensen 8 February 25, 2007 Johan Holmqvist 3 March 1, 2007 Craig Anderson 10 April 3, 2007 Vesa Toskala 8 October 29, 2007 Tomas Vokoun 8 November 15, 2007 Johan Hedberg 4 November 21, 2007 Dominik Hasek 1 December 17, 2007 Ty Conklin 3 December 27, 2007 Carey Price 22 January 5, 2008 Dwayne Roloson 5 January 17, 2008 Dany Sabourin 2 January 21, 2008 Fredrik Norrena 1 February 5, 2008 Steve Valiquette 2 February 10, 2008 Miikka Kiprusoff 6 March 12, 2008 Karri Ramo 5 April 3, 2008 Nikolai Khabibulin 4 October 11, 2008 Olaf Kölzig 1 November 10, 2008 Michael Leighton 1 November 12, 2008 Niklas Bäckström 2 November 24, 2008 Ondrej Pavelec 18 November 26, 2008 Jaroslav Halak 10 November 28, 2008 Joey MacDonald 4 December 4, 2008 Ben Bishop 10 December 18, 2008 Patrick Lalime 1 December 26, 2008 Mike Smith 5 January 1, 2009 Yann Danis 2 January 19, 2009 Brian Elliott 11 February 1, 2009 Jonathan Quick 7 February 5, 2009 Mike McKenna 3 February 14, 2009 Evgeni Nabokov 8 October 15, 2009 Dan Ellis 5 October 17, 2009 Jeff Deslauriers 2 December 19, 2009 Brent Johnson 3 January 21, 2010 Jonas Gustavsson 1 December 6, 2010 Sergei Bobrovsky 15 January 18, 2011 Jonathan Bernier 7 February 12, 2011 Curtis McElhinney 5 February 16, 2011 Antti Niemi 4 February 17, 2011 Nathan Lawson 1 March 1, 2011 Jimmy Howard 8 March 16, 2011 Jhonas Enroth 4 April 2, 2011 James Reimer 6 April 5, 2011 Ilya Bryzgalov 4 October 20, 2011 Anders Lindbäck 1 December 20, 2011 Steve Mason 8 December 31, 2011 Jose Theodore 3 February 17, 2012 Dustin Tokarski 4 March 8, 2012 Corey Crawford 5 March 18, 2012 Matt Hackett 2 March 25, 2012 Al Montoya 4 March 22, 2013 Justin Peters 1 April 2, 2013 Jacob Markstrom 5 April 6, 2013 Ben Scrivens 1 April 16, 2013 Anton Khudobin 3 October 10, 2013 Jason LaBarbera 1 October 14, 2013 Devan Dubnyk 12 October 24, 2013 Josh Harding 1 November 7, 2013 Anders Nilsson 4 November 30, 2013 Marek Mazanec 1 December 7, 2013 Tuukka Rask 10 March 1, 2014 Eddie Läck 4 March 14, 2014 Jonas Hiller 1 March 18, 2014 Cory Schneider 8 April 4, 2014 Reto Berra 2 November 20, 2014 Chad Johnson 3 November 28, 2014 Semyon Varlamov 7 January 12, 2015 Carter Hutton 9 January 16, 2015 Viktor Fasth 2 January 20, 2015 Robin Lehner 4 February 5, 2015 John Gibson 4 February 15, 2015 Cam Talbot 7 March 11, 2015 Keith Kinkaid 4 October 10, 2015 Scott Darling 4 October 15, 2015 Michael Hutchinson 3 November 25, 2015 Andrei Vasilevskiy 11 November 27, 2015 Linus Ullmark 2 December 28, 2015 Andrew Hammond 2 January 10, 2016 Antti Raanta 2 January 17, 2016 Thomas Greiss 7 February 18, 2016 Louis Domingue 3 February 22, 2016 Darcy Kuemper 2 February 26, 2016 Christopher Gibson 2 April 5, 2016 Frederik Andersen 9 January 3, 2017 Matt Murray 6 October 11, 2017 Petr Mrazek 9 October 20, 2017 Scott Wedgewood 3 November 6, 2017 Martin Jones 5 December 4, 2017 Anton Forsberg 1 December 6, 2017 Harri Sateri 1 January 25, 2018 Connor Hellebuyck 3 March 12, 2018 Alexandar Georgiev 8 March 26, 2018 Juuse Saros 3 April 5, 2018 Casey DeSmith 2 November 7, 2018 Philipp Grubauer 3 November 16, 2018 Jake Allen 5 January 3, 2019 Jack Campbell 2 February 18, 2019 Jordan Binnington 1 October 2, 2019 Pekka Rinne 2 October 10, 2019 Mikko Koskinen 2 October 24, 2019 Joonas Korpisalo 2 December 9, 2019 Mackenzie Blackwood 6 December 20, 2019 Marcus Hogberg 2 January 7, 2020 Laurent Brossoit 1 February 25, 2020 Alex Stalock 2 March 1, 2020 Igor Shesterkin 2 February 4, 2021 Carter Hart 6 February 7, 2021 Aaron Dell 1 February 21, 2021 Jeremy Swayman 1 April 8, 2021 Alex Lyon 2 April 17, 2021 Daniel Vladar 2 October 23, 2021 Filip Gustavsson 2 October 25, 2021 Spencer Knight 2 November 4, 2021 Adin Hill 1 November 20, 2021 Daniil Tarasov 1 December 4, 2021 Thatcher Demko 3 January 16, 2022 Chris Driedger 1 March 5, 2022 Elvis Merzlikins 2 March 17, 2022 Jake Oettinger 1 March 20, 2022 Nico Daws 1 March 26, 2022 Tristan Jarry 1 April 9, 2022 Sam Montembeault 1 April 16, 2022 Logan Thompson 2 April 20, 2022 Ville Husso 1 November 3, 2022 Karel Vejmelka 1 November 5, 2022 Stuart Skinner 1 November 7, 2022 Felix Sandstrom 1 November 23, 2022 Spencer Martin 2 November 29, 2022 David Rittich 1 December 23, 2022 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 1 January 3, 2022

Last update: January 14, 2023