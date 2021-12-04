Alex Ovechkin scores 750th career goal on 152nd different goaltender

Alex Ovechkin is inching closer to Wayne Gretzky and just hit another big number.

During the second period of the Caps-Blue Jackets game, Ovechkin casually skated down the right wing and ripped a wrister to the far side for his 750th career goal.

There are only three other players in NHL history who have scored more: Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and Jaromir Jagr.

Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov, who was starting in his second career game, did not stand a chance. He reacted to the shot after the puck had already hit the back of the net.

Right on the money pic.twitter.com/12u3mSmVt9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 5, 2021

Ovi’s wrist shot was going 86 MPH according to NBC Sports Washington.

Tarasov is now the 152nd goaltender to be beaten by Ovechkin, which is more a badge of honor than an embarassment.

Ovechkin's goal marks his first career goal against goaltender Daniil Tarasov, the 152nd goaltender Ovechkin has scored against in his career. 6,635 skaters in NHL history have played in the NHL and scored 152 or fewer goals in their career. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 5, 2021

For the record, Wayne Gretzky scored on 156 different goaltenders during his Hall of Fame career.

The list of all 152 NHL goalies Alex Ovechkin has scored on pic.twitter.com/hChfPHNIN7 — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) December 5, 2021

The full list can be seen here.

375 Total Goals and Counting for Alex Ovechkin. He’s has also scored against 151 different goalies.#NHL #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/p9EY2LZEWq — CSM (@Championship_SM) November 21, 2021

The goal also made Ovechkin the seventh player in NHL history to score 20 goals in 17 straight seasons.

Ovechkin has become the seventh player in NHL history to reach 20 goals in 17 straight seasons. Only two players have hit the 20-goal mark in more than 17 consecutive campaigns: Gordie Howe (22 from 1949-50—1970-71) and Brendan Shanahan (19 from 1988-89—2007-08). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 5, 2021

Ovechkin now sits 16 goals away Jaromir Jagr (766) to tie for third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovi is also 51 away from second place Gordie Howe (801) and 144 away from Wayne Gretzky (894).

Just another day at the office.