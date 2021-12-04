Home / News / Alex Ovechkin scores 750th career goal on 152nd different goaltender

Alex Ovechkin scores 750th career goal on 152nd different goaltender

By Ian Oland

December 4, 2021 8:24 pm

Alex Ovechkin is inching closer to Wayne Gretzky and just hit another big number.

During the second period of the Caps-Blue Jackets game, Ovechkin casually skated down the right wing and ripped a wrister to the far side for his 750th career goal.

There are only three other players in NHL history who have scored more: Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and Jaromir Jagr.

Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov, who was starting in his second career game, did not stand a chance. He reacted to the shot after the puck had already hit the back of the net.

Ovi’s wrist shot was going 86 MPH according to NBC Sports Washington.

Tarasov is now the 152nd goaltender to be beaten by Ovechkin, which is more a badge of honor than an embarassment.

For the record, Wayne Gretzky scored on 156 different goaltenders during his Hall of Fame career.

The full list can be seen here.

The goal also made Ovechkin the seventh player in NHL history to score 20 goals in 17 straight seasons.

Ovechkin now sits 16 goals away Jaromir Jagr (766) to tie for third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovi is also 51 away from second place Gordie Howe (801) and 144 away from Wayne Gretzky (894).

Just another day at the office.

