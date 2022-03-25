Shootout success against the Sabres: Capitals beat Sabres 4-3 (SO)

The Washington Capitals traveled to Buffalo to take on the lowly Sabres after losing two in a row at home in regulation. Could the Caps right the ship or would the Sabres win their fourth in a row?
Anthony Mantha opened the scoring with a pretty tic-tac-goal. Jeff Skinner responded later in the first with a backhand strike to tie things back up. Nick Jensen gave the Caps their lead back with a rifled wrister past Dustin Tokarski.
Jeff Skinner grabbed his second of the night to tie the game once more and Victor Olofsson slid one home to give his squad their first lead. Alex Ovechkin absolutely slammed home a game-tying one-timer off of a faceoff.
Nada in overtime, so here are your shootout bullets.
Capitals beat Sabres 4-3!
The Caps play at home tomorrow against the New Jersey Devils and before the game they’ll honor Nicklas Backstrom for his 1,000th assist!
