A Nicklas Backstrom 1000 point bobblehead is available for preorder. We have a leaked photo of the artwork.

Washington Capitals legend Nicklas Backstrom recently became the 93rd player in NHL history to score 1000 points.

FOCO is honoring our dear ‘we are duo’ Swedish superstar with a 1000 point bobblehead. And you guys, it includes apples (!) in the design. The bobblehead is limited to 419 pieces and will ship no later than September 30, 2022, per FOCO’s product detail page. RMNB suggested the bobblehead and shared ideas for the design.

You can preorder the bobblehead here.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the FOCO links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Because FOCO releases new bobbleheads in real-time, they use placeholder graphics as they’re finishing the design and getting it approved.

We managed to get our hands on a leaked image of what the Backy bobblehead will look like.

A bucketless Backstrom can be seen cheesing at you and showing off his Swedish flow while skating up the ice. The bobblehead’s base features the N1KY logo and a pattern that includes apples and stars. The apples have Backstrom’s number 19 inside of it. It’d be a great companion piece with the free squishy N1KY apple the Capitals are giving out on Saturday ahead of Backy’s 1000 point pregame ceremony.

If you’re interested in purchasing, we’d encourage you to act quickly. Previous bobbleheads RMNB has consulted and contributed to with FOCO have sold out including a Nicklas Backstrom point counter bobblehead and two versions of an Alex Ovechkin goal-counter bobblehead. A Ryan Zimmerman retirement bobblehead we promoted a month ago is already sold out.

Other items to keep an eye on include a recently released Alex Ovechkin figurine and a Capitals branded All-Star Game bobblehead. You can peruse all of FOCO’s available items here.