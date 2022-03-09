Nicklas Backstrom tallies point number 1000

Nicklas Backstrom just scored his 1,000th career point against the Edmonton Oilers. His dashboard stats now read 263g, 737a, 1000p.

Nicke’s milestone point came on a primary assist via a TJ Oshie power-play goal in the third period. The goal tied the game between the Capitals and Oilers 2-2.

Video

Backstrom set up Oshie as he streaked down the right wing entering the offensive zone. Osh then ripped a shot past Mikko Koskinen short side. The goal came at the 6:13 mark of the third period.

Nicklas Backstrom gets his 1,000th point with an assist on TJ Oshie's powerplay goal 🚨 #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/CBkaRsnUqY — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 10, 2022

Evgeny Kuznetsov picked up the milestone puck and brought it back to the bench.

In pure Nicke form, his initial bid for point 1,000, a primary assist on a John Carlson power-play goal, was called back due to him being offside as TJ Oshie tried to bring the puck into the offensive zone. Backstrom hilariously told his teammates in the goal hug.

Backstrom collected point no. 999 earlier in the second period after scoring on a broken play. Backstrom did a spin-o-rama and knocked a loose puck into the back of the net past Mikko Koskinen after an Anthony Mantha centering pass was sticked down to the ice.

Backstrom is now the second Capitals player to ever score 1,000 points with the franchise, joining longtime teammate Alex Ovechkin (1,390). He is the sixth Swede to reach the mark joining Mats Sundin (1,349), Daniel Alfredsson (1,157), Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142), Henrik Sedin (1,070) and Daniel Sedin (1,041). He is the 93rd player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

Earlier in the week, Backstrom told NHL.com that “I’m happy about my achievements too, but I’m not screaming about them.

“I’m just very fortunate that I can still play and reach milestones,” Backstrom added. “But this is just a side milestone, even if it’s a big one. It’s not where I put my mind at… I want to reach other goals for the team.”

Congratulations, Nicke!