Capitals to honor Nicklas Backstrom for his 1,000th point in pregame ceremony March 26. Team will giveaway N1KY 1,000 Points apples.

The Washington Capitals will honor Nicklas Backstrom for reaching the 1,000 point milestone before they play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, March 26.

According to a release, Capitals team president Dick Patrick and general manager Brian MacLellan will be on the ice for the pregame ceremony to salute the Capitals legend. Backstrom’s family will also be present.

Fans in attendance will also have an opportunity to grab a squishy N1KY 1,000 Points apple.

The Capitals will celebrate N1KY Night by providing fans with an opportunity to pick up a squishy N1KY 1,000 Points apple. The giveaway will be available for pickup at tables throughout the concourse. pic.twitter.com/8mp8Ory6yv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 23, 2022

The apple features a N1KY 1,000 Points logo and a silhouetted Backstrom illustration takes the place of the “1” in N1KY. An apple is another term for an assist in hockey which fits Backstrom as he is the Capitals’ all-time franchise leader in the stat category (740).

Backstrom became only the second Capitals player to ever score 1,000 points with the franchise, joining longtime teammate Alex Ovechkin (1,396) when he grabbed an assist against the Edmonton Oilers on March 9. He is the sixth Swede to reach the mark joining Mats Sundin (1,349), Daniel Alfredsson (1,157), Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142), Henrik Sedin (1,070) and Daniel Sedin (1,041). He is the 93rd player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

More from the Capitals:

Capitals to Honor Backstrom with Pre-game Ceremony on Saturday ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will hold a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, March 26, prior to hosting the New Jersey Devils to honor alternate captain Nicklas Backstrom for recording his 1,000th NHL point. During the ceremony, Backstrom will receive a special gift from the organization, the National Hockey League and his teammates. Capitals President Dick Patrick and General Manager Brian MacLellan will join Backstrom and his family on the ice during the ceremony. The Capitals will celebrate N1KY Night by providing fans with an opportunity to pick up a squishy N1KY 1,000 Points apple. The giveaway will be available for pickup at tables throughout the concourse. The apples are limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis. In addition, fans are also encouraged to visit section 118 to take their photo at a special fan photo display that features apples representing assists and pucks representing goals in honor of Backstrom’s milestone. Backstrom became the second player in franchise history to record 1,000 career points on March 9 against the Edmonton Oilers, and the 40th player in NHL history to record 1,000 points with one franchise. Backstrom’s 737 career assists at the time of the milestone marked the sixth-most through a player’s first 1,000 points in NHL history. Backstrom has earned 1,003 points (263g, 740a) in 1,043 career games with the Capitals. He ranks first in franchise history in assists (740), second in points (1,003), games played (1,043), power play points (407) and overtime goals (9) and fourth in goals (263) and power play goals (80). Since his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2007, Backstrom is the fifth player to record 1,000 points during that span, joining Ovechkin (1,198), Sidney Crosby (1,167), Patrick Kane (1,159) and Evgeni Malkin (1,045). During this span, Backstrom additionally ranks first in the NHL with 740 assists and second with 407 power play points, despite ranking 17th in games played. He became the first player from his 2006 NHL Draft class to reach the mark, and he holds a 60-point lead over the next highest scoring player from his class (Phil Kessel: 943 career points). In addition to becoming the 93rd player in NHL history to reach the milestone, Backstrom became the sixth Swedish player in NHL history to record 1,000 points. Backstrom ranks fourth among Swedish players in NHL history with 740 assists. His 0.96 points per game rate ranks second among Swedish players with at least 1,000 points, only behind Mats Sundin, who averaged 1.00 points per game and is the all-time Swedish points leader with 1,349.

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals