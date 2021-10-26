Report: Alex Ovechkin avoids supplemental discipline after boarding Nick Paul

Lost in the Capitals-Senators’ dueling hat trick game was a rare borderline hit thrown by Alex Ovechkin.

The Capitals captain lined up forward Nick Paul and delivered a crunching bodycheck 7:26 into the second period. Paul’s head slammed directly into the boards after being hit in the numbers by Ovi.

Ultimately, there was no penalty on the play and Tuesday morning, The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that the hit will also go undisciplined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

FWIW: No supplemental discipline coming from DoPS for Alex Ovechkin’s hit last night vs OTT. https://t.co/iNxW9Be6gV — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 26, 2021

Here’s another look at the play from above.

How is this not a penalty? It is directly in the numbers. pic.twitter.com/aMebuePFfO — Alex Metzger (@nhlsensandstuff) October 26, 2021

The hit has been widely criticized by Senators fans on social media and even drew the ire of hockey agent Allan Walsh.

Over the course of a NHL players career, they experience thousands of repetitive sub-concussive blows to the head. Look at the blow here and imagine this happening to you a thousand times. #CTE #NHL #LeagueOfDenial #Bettman pic.twitter.com/C74zHiGE3a — Allan Walsh (@walsha) October 26, 2021

Ovechkin scored twice in the game, delivering three hits and firing six shots on net.

