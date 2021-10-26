Home / News / Report: Alex Ovechkin avoids supplemental discipline after boarding Nick Paul

Report: Alex Ovechkin avoids supplemental discipline after boarding Nick Paul

By Ian Oland

October 26, 2021 12:23 pm

Lost in the Capitals-Senators’ dueling hat trick game was a rare borderline hit thrown by Alex Ovechkin.

The Capitals captain lined up forward Nick Paul and delivered a crunching bodycheck 7:26 into the second period. Paul’s head slammed directly into the boards after being hit in the numbers by Ovi.

Ultimately, there was no penalty on the play and Tuesday morning, The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that the hit will also go undisciplined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Here’s another look at the play from above.

The hit has been widely criticized by Senators fans on social media and even drew the ire of hockey agent Allan Walsh.

Ovechkin scored twice in the game, delivering three hits and firing six shots on net.

