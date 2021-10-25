Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky for most multi-goal road games in NHL history

The Washington Capitals played an absolute barnburner against the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. The final score more resembled the first quarter of a football game than a hockey game. Of course, the potential greatest goal scorer of all time had to get involved.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, recording his 84th career multi-goal road game. According to NBC Sports Washington, Ovechkin now has the most multi-goal road games in NHL history, passing… Wayne Gretzky.

Ovechkin now has seven goals in his first six games of the season. He is on pace for 96 goals.

Alan May says Alex Ovechkin is on pace for 96 goals this season. 😆 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 26, 2021

Ovechkin’s first goal started with some two-way play in his own zone.

The Great Eight blocked a point shot from Nikita Zaitsev, took the puck off of his shinpads, skated in alone, and deftly slipped it past Filip Gustavsson’s five hole. Individual excellence.

Alex Ovechkin's second period goal was his first career goal scored on goaltender Filip Gustavsson, the 149th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his career. There have been 6,581 skaters in NHL history who have scored 149 or fewer goals in their career. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 26, 2021

Ovechkin’s second goal was a lot more familiar.

The Capitals, while on the power play, had just set Ovi up for a signature one-timer. The puck was then rotated around the ice. Eventually, Tom Wilson found Ovechkin wide open at the top of the circle. The rest is history.

Ovechkin now has 12 points on the season which leaves him trailing only Connor McDavid (13) for the league lead in scoring. The Great 8 is only four goals away from tying Brett Hull at 741 career goals for fourth all-time in goals.

I guess he’s not done yet, John Scott.