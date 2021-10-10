John Scott says Capitals will not make the playoffs: ‘I think they’re going to be garbage. Ovechkin’s done.’

The Washington Capitals are another year older and entering the new season with virtually the same roster as last year. While the team bowed out in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year, the Caps were still able to finish the season tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the most points in the East Division.

One person who is absolutely not a believer in the Capitals rebounding this season is former NHL All-Star Game MVP John Scott. The former enforcer turned podcaster believes the Capitals are, well, [shrugs] a stinky pile of trash.

Here’s what Scott had to say on HockeyFights.com’s Dropping The Gloves podcast.

“The Washington Capitals will miss the playoffs this year,” Scott said. “They’ve made the playoffs for the last 10-some years. They’ve made the playoffs since 2013-14. I think they’re going to be garbage. All their players are older. They’ve lost the last two years. I don’t see it happening this year.

“Ovechkin’s done. They’re just going to shut it right down. I don’t think any of those guys are going to have a good season. I don’t think Ovi’s going to even come close to Gretzky’s number. I don’t think he’s going to touch 30 goals this year. I think the Capitals are just going to be a hot mess.

“They didn’t sign anybody. They brought back the goaltender. That was about it. They didn’t make any offseason tinkerings. They made the massive mistake of trading for Anthony Mantha the last year. I think that’s going to make the team worse.”

Maybe this could be billboard material? Or private text group-sharing material. I dunno.

A more measured take about the Capitals comes from @JFreshHockey, who suggests the Capitals’ season once again rides on its goaltending.

Season Preview: Washington Capitals The Caps are still hanging around, thanks in part to their very underrated forward depth. That said, they project outside of the playoffs thanks to a sketchy goalie tandem – if Samsonov can reach his potential that may change. pic.twitter.com/pinBusqyuG — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 9, 2021

How do you think the Capitals will do this season? What do you think of Scott’s take?

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB