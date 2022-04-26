Alex Ovechkin will not play against Islanders due to upper-body injury

Alex Ovechkin missed the Capitals’ morning skate and was officially a game-time decision for the team’s game against the New York Islanders.

After not joining the team out on the ice for warmups, Ovechkin was officially ruled out for the game.

Ovi is day-to-day due to an upper-body injury he suffered against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin (upper body injury) is officially out tonight vs. NYI, btw. #Caps. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 26, 2022

“I feel pretty good,” Ovechkin said to NBC Sports Washington during its pregame show. “We’ll see. I’m not gonna say yes or no. Right now we just make a decision to not play and we’ll see what happens next game.”

"It's a pretty cool moment for me, for the organization, for the fans, for my family." Alex Ovechkin talks goal records, his status for the playoffs, and MORE with @RealSmokinAl 👇 pic.twitter.com/pblM1bQ9Y9 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 26, 2022

TJ Oshie got an A and will serve as an alternate captain with Ovechkin out.

Head coach Peter Laviolette said during his daily press conference that he wasn’t sure if Ovechkin would be ready for the start of the playoffs that begins next week.

“It depends on how things progress with him,” Laviolette said.

Ovechkin will still be a big presence at the game. The Capitals are honoring the captain pregame for passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Washington @Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) joins @RealSmokinAl on the @NBCSCapitals pregame show ahead of a pregame ceremony in honor of Ovechkin passing Jaromir Jagr for sole possession of third place on the @NHL all-time goals list and his historic 2021-22 season. pic.twitter.com/d36RFYI1YN — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 26, 2022

