Kirill Kaprizov honors Alex Ovechkin during Breakaway Challenge

Alex Ovechkin was unable to attend the 2022 All-Star Game due to COVID protocol. Fellow countryman Kirill Kaprizov made sure The Great 8 was not forgotten during the All-Star Skills Competition.
Kaprizov, the Minnesota Wild’s leading scorer, put on an Ovechkin jersey during his Breakaway Challenge attempt and did Ovi’s patented Hot Stick celebration after scoring.
Kaprizov went all out in his tribute. The Russian star appears to have worn Ovechkin’s prepared jersey for the Skills Competition and rocked yellow skates laces. The VGK game-entertainment crew played Ovi’s goal song during his attempt.
The left-handed shooting Kaprizov also used a right-handed stick and taped it like Ovechkin, getting help from Evgeny Kuznetsov per the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.
Kaprizov also mimicked Ovechkin’s Gatorade bottle routine during warmups.
Ovechkin, watching from his Northern Virginia home, noticed, tweeting “Not bad!!!”
Earlier in the day, Kaprizov also revealed that he named his cat after Evgeny Kuznetsov.
