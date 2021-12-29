Alex Ovechkin had the best selling jersey in the 2021 calendar year

The NHL announced on Wednesday the best-selling jerseys of the 2021 calendar year.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin‘s jersey was top of the list, beating out Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, and other stars.

Ovi was the only Capitals representative in the top ten.

Not only did @ovi8 jump over multiple Hall of Fame legends on the all-time goals list this past year, he also had the top selling player jersey of 2021. Year in Review by #NHLStats: https://t.co/RbPQo5xl1n pic.twitter.com/U8mvSW69d1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 29, 2021

The jersey sale data was collected from purchases made across NHLShop and the Fanatics Network.

Ovi has scored 46 goals so far in 2021 and in doing so overtook Mike Gartner, Phil Esposito, Marcel Dionne, and Brett Hull for sole possession of fourth place in NHL history with 752 career goals.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB