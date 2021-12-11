Home / News / New details emerge about Alex Ovechkin’s soda drinking habit during games

New details emerge about Alex Ovechkin’s soda drinking habit during games

By Ian Oland

December 11, 2021 2:41 pm

Alex Ovechkin is just made different. He eats Italian pregame that would put a normal man in a food coma. It’s also been well documented that Ovi drinks soda during games.

With the Capitals-Penguins game streaming exclusively on ESPN+, reporter Emily Kaplan took time to investigate these legendary tales about Ovi and she learned new details about The Great 8’s soda habit during games.

“Alex Ovechkin is pretty famous that he has the same pregame meal,” Kaplan reported. “It’s a heavy meal from Mamma Lucia’s. I’ve also heard a rumor that he has Coca-Cola during games. I got to the bottom of it. It’s in this water bottle. It’s not Coca-Cola. It’s actually Pepsi during games. I saw him sip it a little during the first period. In the first intermission, he actually likes Dr. Pepper.”

The news is surprising considering Ovechkin has long promoted, drank, and been sponsored by Coca-Cola.

Here’s a sampling of the Ovechkin-Coca-Cola RMNB headlines over the years.

Former Capitals teammate Matt Niskanen once got the full experience when he grabbed the wrong water bottle during a game.

Ovechkin is such a Coca-Cola fanatic he has multiple Coke vending machines in his house.





He’s posted pictures drinking bottles of Cokes on his Instagram.





And to cap it off, Ovechkin’s worn Coke branded t-shirts, resembling a can of soda himself.

It’s unclear what spurred the change. To the best of my knowledge, Capital One Arena exclusively sells Pepsi products during events.

According to Quora, Dr. Pepper is not a Pepsi product, but “a brand in Keurig Dr Pepper’s Dr Pepper Snapple Group division” which includes drinks like Snapple, Green Mountain Coffee, Peets Coffee, Caribou Coffee.

Headline photo: John McArthur on Unsplash

