Alex Ovechkin scores from one knee, becomes second 35+ player ever to score 8 goals in first 7 games of season

I know I’ve started posts like this before, but it’s worth saying again. Alex Ovechkin can’t stop, won’t stop scoring.

Wednesday against the Red Wings, Ovechkin got the Capitals on the board first, scoring a power-play goal from one knee because scoring on two legs is just not that impressive for him anymore.

Ovechkin capitalized on his own rebound to beat Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss over his right pad.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 738th career goal — he now sits three behind Brett Hull (741) for fourth all-time — and the 271st goal of his career to come on the power-play.

Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play for his NHL leading eighth goal of the season. The goal was scored on the power play, and he's now four power play goals shy of passing Dave Andreychuk (274) for the most power play goals in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 27, 2021

The tally also gave Ovi eight goals in his first seven games, which puts him in even more rarified air. The goal tied Ovechkin with Maurice Richard for the most goals by a player age 35 player or older in the first seven games of a season

After the tally, Ovechkin was not pleased with himself.

“I have to score when Lars pass me the first one,” Ovechkin said to Al Koken at intermission. “We’ll take it and move on.”

Ovechkin now has 13 points in his first 7 games of the season. Ovechkin’s eight goals leads all players.

Making it 1-0 @Capitals vs the Wings tonight, Alex Ovechkin has recorded the 106th occurrence of a player scoring 8+ goals through their team's first 7 games of a season. Of those 106 times, he and Maurice Richard (8 in 1957-58) are the only players older than 35 to have done so pic.twitter.com/g3XuvBfNFt — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 27, 2021

Maybe he should give himself more credit!

