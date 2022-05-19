Alex Ovechkin returns to his extremely excited family back home in Russia

Alex Ovechkin flew home to Russia on Monday and appeared to arrive home later that night. The next morning, when Sergei and Ilya Ovechkin awoke from bed, they had a special surprise waiting for them. Their Dadvechkin.

“Daddy is back 😍,” wrote Nastya Ovechkina on Instagram.

Both of the kids looked so excited to finally see their father again after nearly five months away.

Ovi spent almost the entire second half of the season without his family as they returned home to Russia in January. Nastya flew back to attend the All-Star Game with her husband, but Ovi tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them to not see each other.

“Story of my day,” Nastya wrote on her Instagram Story. “I arrived in Washington. While I was in the air, my husband ended up in quarantine.”

“I cooked borscht, cutlets, and in the morning I am flying back to Moscow on the same airplane without even seeing him,” Nastya added.

Nastya was later spotted attending an April 6 Capitals-Lightning game before flying back to Russia.

“It was tough,” Ovechkin said on Capitals’ Breakdown Day. “I saw my wife one week. I didn’t see my kids since they left. It’s a good thing we have technology you can see them, talk to them. Can’t imagine if we were back to ’90s, have to letter, have to write message. Right now we can talk, see each other. They know who I am.”

Screenshot: @nastyashubskaya