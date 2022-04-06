Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastya returns to United States from Russia, attends first Capitals game since January

Alex Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya Ovechkina, attended Wednesday’s Capitals-Lightning game.

Caps season ticket holder, Stephanie Williams, tipped us off early in the first period.

Ovechkin scored a goal late in the first period. To celebrate, he made a b-line to where Nastya was sitting and jumped into the glass near her.

Ovechkin went without being around his family for nearly three months. Nastya Ovechkina and son Sergei attended Kids Day at Capital One Arena before jetting across the world to Russia in mid-January.

Ovechkin’s family flew to Russia for their annual birthday celebration of Nastya’s late mother Vera Glagoleva on January 31. The trip also gave Sergei and Ilya time to see their grandparents, Tatyana and Mikhail.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which few Russians thought he would actually do, began on February 24, causing chaos the family likely could not have foreseen. As strong economic and travel sanctions on Russia were enacted, flights from Russia to the United States became effectively impossible, keeping the Ovechkin away from his family for months.

It’s unclear how the family returned though it’s possible they may have traveled back to the US via a jet plane or a flight from China or Turkey.

Headline photo: Stephanie Williams