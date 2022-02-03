Nastya Ovechkina details how Alex Ovechkin in COVID protocol derailed their All-Star Weekend plans

Alex Ovechkin was set to play in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday, but the coronavirus had other plans. Hours before puck drop between the Washington Capitals and Edmonton Oilers, Ovi landed in COVID-19 protocol and was sent into quarantine. Not only would he miss the Caps-Oilers game, but he’d also be required to miss the gathering of NHL elite in Sin City.

Some hockey fans and observers on social media put on tinfoil hats and wondered if this was Ovechkin’s way to dip out of the All-Star Game for a third-straight time and rest up for the second half of the season without technically saying he didn’t want to play.

But judging by Nastya Ovechkina’s nightmare travel experience, Ovi’s trip into protocol was very real and derailed the couple’s weekend plans.

Earlier in the week, Nastya flew home to Russia with her two sons, Sergei and Ilya, to celebrate her mom and fathers’ birthdays. Kirill Shubsky turned 58 on January 21 while Nastya’s deceased mother, Vera Glagoleva, would have turned 66 on January 31. Nastya documented on Instagram a party her family threw and a visit to her mother’s gravesite.

On Wednesday, Nastya jumped on a plane in Russia solo and flew across the world back to the United States so she could join Ovi for All-Star Weekend. As she was doing so, Nastya learned of Ovi’s fate.

“Story of my day,” Nastya wrote on her Instagram Story as translated by RMNB’s Igor Kleyner. “I arrived in Washington. While I was in the air, my husband ended up in quarantine.”

“I cooked borscht, cutlets, and in the morning I am flying back to Moscow on the same airplane without even seeing him,” Nastya added.

Nastya posted a photo with her dog Blake from the couple’s Northern VA home adding “this one was excited to see me even if just for one night.” On Thursday morning, she was back on a plane to return to Moscow with her sons.

Over a period of 48 hours, Nastya spent approximately 20 hours on an airplane.

COVID is the worst.