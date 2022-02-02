Home / News / Alex Ovechkin to miss Oilers game, 2022 All-Star Game after entering COVID protocol

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

February 2, 2022 1:39 pm

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was the only player on the team remaining to play all 46 games of the season. That streak will end tonight.

Wednesday afternoon, the Capitals announced that Ovechkin had entered COVID-19 protocol and will miss both the Oilers game on Wednesday and the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.

Ovechkin was set to the captain of the Metropolitan Division. Now, as of now, Evgeny Kuznetsov will be the only Capitals representative at the game.

This story is developing.

