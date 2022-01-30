Evgeny Kuznetsov named to 2022 All-Star Game replacing Metropolitan Division’s Adam Fox

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been named to the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas after New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox pulled out of the event. Kuzy was part of the Last Men In vote for the Metropolitan Division, but lost out to Mika Zibanejad (who pulled out and was replaced by Jake Guentzel).

The nod will mark Kuznetsov’s second career appearance. He previously participated in the 2016 All-Star Game in Nashville.

Kuznetsov will join Alex Ovechkin, the captain of the Metropolitan Division All-Stars, at the event.

The 29-year-old Russian center has 43 points (13g, 30a) in 42 games during the 2021-22 season while spending the vast majority of the campaign on the first line with Ovechkin.

Kuznetsov will provide the NHL with star power and personality and could be a standout during the Skills Competition held the night before. Kuzy participated in the Breakaway Challenge in 2016 and paid homage to Alex Ovechkin in a memorable shootout attempt.

“Like a copy, but not a good copy,” Kuznetsov said afterward. “But it’s okay, you know. It’s good I try something. Not bad.”

Kuznetsov would later score his first career All-Star Game goal the very next day.

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

Josi, Kuznetsov Added To 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend Roster NEW YORK (Jan. 30, 2022) – The National Hockey League announced today that Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov have been added to the roster for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Josi, who will be playing in his fourth career All-Star Game, replaces Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon on the Central Division roster. Kuznetsov, set to skate in his second career All-Star Game, replaces New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox on the Metropolitan Division roster. Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski, named to the Central Division All-Star roster Jan. 13, replaces MacKinnon as Central Division captain. The Golden Knights and city of Las Vegas will host the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, Feb. 4-5. The All-Stars will showcase their talents in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) before facing off in the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports). Additional details related to the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be announced in the coming days. Visit NHL.com/fans/all-star and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL for the latest event details. Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #NHLAllStar.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB