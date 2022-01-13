Evgeny Kuznetsov could be selected for the All-Star Game if you vote him in through the ‘Last Men In’ vote

Evgeny Kuznetsov wasn’t named to the Metropolitan Division All-Stars on Thursday, but there’s still a chance he could make the team.

Thursday evening, Kuznetsov was selected as Washington’s representative for Last Men In – a vote that allows NHL fans to determine the final player of each division for the 2022 All-Star Game.

Currently, Alex Ovechkin is the sole Capitals representative headed to Vegas.

Let’s make sure the word of the bird is heard and vote Kuzy as one of the Last Men In to #NHLAllStar! 🦅 https://t.co/cagSnek3Nn pic.twitter.com/ktPRPv5O7i — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 14, 2022

Kuznetsov had a rapid start to the 2021-22 season that sees him currently sitting at over a point per game in the middle of January. Kuzy is the Capitals’ second-leading point scorer with 35 points in 34 games and second-leading goal scorer with 12 tallies.

If voted in, Kuzy would be selected to his second career All-Star Game after participating in the 2016 festivities.

Voting for Last Men In is already open and you can submit up to 10 ballots for Kuzy per 24 hours through Monday, January 17.

Here are all the players that will be eligible to be voted in.

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy (D)

Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F)

Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond (F)

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov (F)

Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli (F)

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos (F)

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares (F)

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel (F)

Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D)

Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri (F)

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)

Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman (F)

Nashville Predators: Roman Josi (D)

St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas (F)

Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele (F)

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek (F)

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt (F)

New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal (F)

New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (F)

Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson (F)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel (F)

Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F)

Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F)

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse (D)

Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty (D)

San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (F)

Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano (D)

Vancouver Canucks: JT Miller (F)

Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault (F)

More from the NHL: