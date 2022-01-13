Evgeny Kuznetsov could be selected for the All-Star Game if you vote him in through the ‘Last Men In’ vote

Evgeny Kuznetsov wasn’t named to the Metropolitan Division All-Stars on Thursday, but there’s still a chance he could make the team.
Thursday evening, Kuznetsov was selected as Washington’s representative for Last Men In – a vote that allows NHL fans to determine the final player of each division for the 2022 All-Star Game.
Currently, Alex Ovechkin is the sole Capitals representative headed to Vegas.
Let’s make sure the word of the bird is heard and vote Kuzy as one of the Last Men In to #NHLAllStar!
🦅 https://t.co/cagSnek3Nn pic.twitter.com/ktPRPv5O7i
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 14, 2022
Kuznetsov had a rapid start to the 2021-22 season that sees him currently sitting at over a point per game in the middle of January. Kuzy is the Capitals’ second-leading point scorer with 35 points in 34 games and second-leading goal scorer with 12 tallies.
If voted in, Kuzy would be selected to his second career All-Star Game after participating in the 2016 festivities.
Voting for Last Men In is already open and you can submit up to 10 ballots for Kuzy per 24 hours through Monday, January 17.
Here are all the players that will be eligible to be voted in.
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy (D)
Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F)
Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond (F)
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov (F)
Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli (F)
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F)
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos (F)
Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares (F)
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel (F)
Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D)
Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri (F)
Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman (F)
Nashville Predators: Roman Josi (D)
St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas (F)
Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele (F)
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek (F)
New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt (F)
New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal (F)
New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (F)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson (F)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel (F)
Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F)
Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F)
Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse (D)
Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty (D)
San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (F)
Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano (D)
Vancouver Canucks: JT Miller (F)
Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault (F)
More from the NHL:
2022 NHL All-Star Game Last Men In ballot revealed
Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers is among 32 players on the ballot in the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In fan vote for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 5 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS).
Nurse, a defenseman, has yet to play in an NHL All-Star Game but has a chance to join teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the Pacific Division team for the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Nurse is tied for the second in the NHL with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski in time on ice per game (26:34) and has scored 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 27 games.
The player with the most votes from each of the four divisions will be added to the All-Star Game rosters that were announced Thursday. Voting for the Last Men In opened Thursday and closes Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Fans can vote at NHL.com/lastmenin, NHL.com/vote or on a mobile interactive ballot on the NHL app.
Each of the 32 NHL teams was represented with one player on the ballot.
Fans will be permitted to select as few as one player and a maximum of four players per ballot. No fan will be permitted to cast more than 10 ballots during a 24-hour period.
There are four players on the ballot who were Last Men In candidates when the competition last was held in 2020: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.
Stamkos last played in the All-Star Game in 2019, his sixth appearance.
The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend also includes the 2022 NHL All-Stars Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On