Alex Ovechkin trolls Rangers fans, conducts his own ‘Ovi sucks’ chant from press level in Madison Square Garden

Alex Ovechkin had the night off for the third game in a row as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury that he suffered less than a week ago. Clearly, he’s getting a little bored.
Ovi decided to spend some of his time on Friday night in Madison Square Garden trolling Rangers fans from press row. Nicklas Backstrom and Matt Irwin were very amused bystanders.
Ovi @ovi8 hamming it up with the fans at #MSG after the Caps took the lead. #LGR #NYR #MSG #nocap #allcaps @Capitals pic.twitter.com/jjmCzb2fBE
— HatTrickHarry (@HatTrickHarryNY) April 30, 2022
The Great Eight, who most importantly looks to have full range of motion in both of his shoulders, went full wrestling heel as the game went on behind him. Ovi gave the New York fans the entire “I can’t hear you” treatment and even conducted his own “Ovi sucks” chant.
Ovi is a legend. 😆 pic.twitter.com/PvQxD3NI4n
— HatTrickHarry (@HatTrickHarryNY) April 30, 2022
Check out Nicke making sure he gets all of the hilarity on film with his phone.
i can’t get over backy filming ovi trolling the rangers fans, they rlly are a chaotic married couple pic.twitter.com/Topc36I6bR
— x – sammy (@holtbymoly) April 30, 2022
What an absolute legend.
@ovi8 and @NYRangersevents going at it. "Ovi sucks! " lol. This is great. #LGR #NYR pic.twitter.com/PORSWO4DGe
— HatTrickHarry (@HatTrickHarryNY) April 30, 2022
Headline photo and all media via @HatTrickHarryNY of NYRFANS.com
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On