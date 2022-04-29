Home / News / Alex Ovechkin trolls Rangers fans, conducts his own ‘Ovi sucks’ chant from press level in Madison Square Garden

Alex Ovechkin trolls Rangers fans, conducts his own ‘Ovi sucks’ chant from press level in Madison Square Garden

By Chris Cerullo

April 29, 2022 9:18 pm

Alex Ovechkin had the night off for the third game in a row as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury that he suffered less than a week ago. Clearly, he’s getting a little bored.

Ovi decided to spend some of his time on Friday night in Madison Square Garden trolling Rangers fans from press row. Nicklas Backstrom and Matt Irwin were very amused bystanders.

The Great Eight, who most importantly looks to have full range of motion in both of his shoulders, went full wrestling heel as the game went on behind him. Ovi gave the New York fans the entire “I can’t hear you” treatment and even conducted his own “Ovi sucks” chant.

Check out Nicke making sure he gets all of the hilarity on film with his phone.

What an absolute legend.

