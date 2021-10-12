Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom star in life-insurance commercial for MassMutual: ‘We are duo’

Nicklas Backstrom brilliantly plays the role of a mooch in a fantastic new commercial by MassMutual featuring Alex Ovechkin and Nastya Ovechkina.

The ad is set at the Ovechkins’ house in Northern Virginia. Nastya, who has just gone through a stack of mail, notices that Backstrom is on his life insurance policy. Thinking this is a mistake, she comes to her hubby with some important questions.

Here’s the transcript.

Nastya Ovechkina: Hey, Alex. Why is Backstrom on your life insurance policy? Alex Ovechkin: We are duo. Nastya Ovechkina: A duo? Alex Ovechkin: Yeah, if something happen to me, who is Backy going to pass the puck to? His power-play points might drop. How will he get his assists? What then? Nicklas Backstrom: Yeah, what then? [loudly sips milk out of cereal bowl]

The commercial is perfect because of how believable it is – well, minus the part about Ovi eating cereal.

Nastya is taking care of the finances and is the engine that keeps everything running smoothly. Ovechkin, who served as his own agent during his extension talks and soon may have his doctorate, knows a surprising amount about contracts. And while Backy isn’t a mooch, the underlying “smart” joke of the whole thing is that Backstrom has achieved all of his fame and success due to Ovechkin.

According to AdWeek, the commercial was created to celebrate its fourth year being a partner with the NHL. AdWeek writes:

The focus was on the values of Interdependence shared by MassMutual and the NHL, and it is a continuation of the “Uncomfortable Truths” platform MassMutual introduced earlier this year.

The ad will first air on TV during ESPN’S regular-season opener between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Screenshot: MassMutual