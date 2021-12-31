It’s official. Alex Ovechkin is now the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history on the power play.

The Washington Capitals’ power play snapped out of its month-long slump in the final second of its final man advantage of December. And it was historic.

Alex Ovechkin potted the goal on a slap shot from the point. The tally gave Ovi 275 career power-play goals, surpassing Dave Andreychuk on the all-time list.

But there was drama on the official classification of the goal.

The play started as almost any Caps power-play goal does with Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov playing catch on the half wall. Eventually, the puck got fed by Backy to Kuzy at the point who teed one up for Ovi and… you know the rest.

The blast leaked through goaltender Thomas Greiss and juuuuuuust crossed the line. Ovi went his usual level of nuts when the red light turned on.

back to your regularly scheduled programming pic.twitter.com/G5lyk514cu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 1, 2022

The NHL went back and forth on what to rule the goal multiple times. First, it was a PPG. Then it was a 5v5 goal. Then it was a PPG again officially, over a half hour after the goal was scored.

Visual confirmation that @ovi8 did in fact score #NHL all-time 275th PPG, which was also his 119th career GWG!!!

Congratulations GR8🚨 pic.twitter.com/Idct6XYiS2 — Alan May (@MayHockeyNBCS) January 1, 2022

“It’s pretty cool place to be, obviously,” Ovechkin told NBC Sports Washington after the game. “Lots of great players on that list. It’s nice to be number one.”

Ovi also catapulted himself back into a tie with Leon Draisaitl for the league lead in goals at 24 after scoring an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Not only did the Ovechkin PPG top Andreychuk for the record, but it also stood up as his 119th career game-winning goal which surpassed Phil Esposito for the third-most in NHL history. Ovi’s second goal also, also tied Mario Lemieux for the third-most multi-goal games in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 119th career game-winning goal and surpassed Phil Esposito (118) for the third most in NHL history. Only Jaromir Jagr (135) and Gordie Howe (121) have more.#NHLStats: https://t.co/yaNnkU0wKi pic.twitter.com/hm1MGaXb0x — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 1, 2022

What an ending to 2021 for @Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.@ovi8’s milestone night continues as he tied Mario Lemieux for the third-most multi-goal games in NHL history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/yaNnkU0wKi pic.twitter.com/8F5l2L5IjO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 1, 2022

The GOAT.