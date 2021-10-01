Capitals accidentally include Sergei Ovechkin on Training Camp roster

The Washington Capitals trimmed their Training Camp roster on Friday by sending defenseman Vincent Iorio back to the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League. While the team claimed their camp roster was reduced to 48, a new name appeared on the printouts Capitals PR gave to the press, upping them back to 49.
Sergei Ovechkin.
NHL squad starting to emerge from the groups. 2 Ovechkins may just be wishful thinking though….. pic.twitter.com/pOIc0so9ve
— JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) October 1, 2021
A photo of the Capitals’ roster was shared by NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan (follow him here) on Twitter. There are two Ovechkins on the printout, and there’s only one other Ovechkin that we know can play the hockey really really good: Ovi Jr.
So one of four things happened:
It’s unclear which happened here, but I’m sure we’ll have clarity soon.
Ovi Jr., who can already probably puck juggle better than Nic Dowd, has spent a lot of time around the team during camp. He sat with the team, and dad, during their first preseason game, even making a cameo in the tunnel before they went out onto the ice. Ovi also took him on the ice to say hi to his teammates during a recent practice.
Hmmmm 🤔
Update: Nastya Ovechkina reposted RMNB’s Instagram and says Sergei is “ready” to play.
Headline photo: @JJReganNBCS
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On