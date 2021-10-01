Capitals accidentally include Sergei Ovechkin on Training Camp roster

The Washington Capitals trimmed their Training Camp roster on Friday by sending defenseman Vincent Iorio back to the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League. While the team claimed their camp roster was reduced to 48, a new name appeared on the printouts Capitals PR gave to the press, upping them back to 49.

Sergei Ovechkin.

NHL squad starting to emerge from the groups. 2 Ovechkins may just be wishful thinking though….. pic.twitter.com/pOIc0so9ve — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) October 1, 2021

A photo of the Capitals’ roster was shared by NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan (follow him here) on Twitter. There are two Ovechkins on the printout, and there’s only one other Ovechkin that we know can play the hockey really really good: Ovi Jr.

So one of four things happened:

The Capitals PR made a typo, but this seems farfetched

Alex Ovechkin snuck onto someone’s computer and added his son’s name to the active roster. Late-nite filings, anyone?

Brian MacLellan has found a way around child-labor laws

Alex Ovechkin, who’s about to become a doctor, cloned himself in an effort to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal record in two seasons instead of four (and also get paid double).

It’s unclear which happened here, but I’m sure we’ll have clarity soon.

Ovi Jr., who can already probably puck juggle better than Nic Dowd, has spent a lot of time around the team during camp. He sat with the team, and dad, during their first preseason game, even making a cameo in the tunnel before they went out onto the ice. Ovi also took him on the ice to say hi to his teammates during a recent practice.

Hmmmm 🤔

Update: Nastya Ovechkina reposted RMNB’s Instagram and says Sergei is “ready” to play.

Headline photo: @JJReganNBCS