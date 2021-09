Alex Ovechkin didn’t play in the Capitals’ first game of the preseason, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have an active night.

The Capitals captain served as a babysitter of his three-year-old son and watched the game with Sergei from the club level. Later in the night, Ovechkin revealed on his Instagram Story that he gave Sergei an important job: a Capitals player greeter.

Ovi took Sergei down to the tunnel to wave to the players as they went out onto the ice.

“MY MAN!” Tom Wilson says when he notices Sergei in the hall. “Nice to see you buddy!”

They wave. It’s so pure.

Sergei and Ovi also got very excited when they saw Vitek Vanecek and honorary uncle Dmitry Orlov.

This team is so great sometimes.

Screenshot: @aleksandrovechkinofficial