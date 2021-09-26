Alex Ovechkin is watching the Capitals’ preseason game with his son Sergei

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Boston Bruins in their first preseason game of the year on Sunday.

While the Caps’ roster on the ice consisted mostly of prospects and bubble players, some of the team’s veterans were at the game anyway and sat in the crowd of Capital One Arena.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was one of those veterans. He sat with his teammates in the club level, but in a row to himself. That’s because he had a special guest with him at the game he wanted to tutor: his son, Sergei Ovechkin.

The players were spotted in the crowd by longtime RMNB reader and Crasher, Sheena Dunn.

Ovechkin’s son, affectionately known as Ovi Jr, loves hockey just like dad. Sergei is three, but can already skate and puck juggle.

“I have no doubt he will be an athlete,” Ovechkin said last year. “He is strong, has good coordination, and remembers all moves. He loves sticks and pucks.”

Meanwhile, Capital One Arena got some new paint and debuted some new signage under press row at the top of the stadium. These photos are from longtime RMNB reader and fellow Crasher, Amy Rothenberger.

Headline photo: Sheena Dunn