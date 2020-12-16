Alex Ovechkin takes son Sergei skating for the first time and it’s adorable

Today was a momentous day for the Ovechkin family.

Their firstborn son Sergei skated for the very first time back home in Russia.

Sergei’s mom, Nastya Ovechkina, filmed the entire endeavor and you guys, it’s the sweetest thing.

To the surprise of no one, Ovi Jr got the hang of it very quickly.

“An important day for our family!” Alex Ovechkin wrote on Instagram. “Sergey Aleksandrovich went on skates! Hurray! 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️”

“Happy child skating for the first time☺️😍 #ovijr,” wrote Nastya.

Since he could first wobble, Sergei has really taken to hockey. From his puck-juggling to his powerful backhanded shots, the two-year-old is an advanced hockey player at his age. Sergei’s skills are so impressive that his dad said in November that he is convinced that his son will someday make his living playing sports.

“I have no doubt he will be an athlete,” Ovechkin said as translated by Elizabeth Winters. “He is strong, has good coordination, and remembers all moves. He loves sticks and pucks.”

Ovechkin was actually hoping to take Sergei out on the ice earlier this year.

“I was actually planning to try it before this year’s playoffs, but the pandemic interfered,” Ovechkin said. “We ordered skates and guards. When we started putting the skates on, he started crying and didn’t understand what was going on. Now he puts on the helmet and the gloves all by himself.”

Ovechkin said that he first started skating when he was eight-years-old which was considered “late” as some parents throw their kids on the ice between three and four. That means Sergei is even more advanced than his dad at this stage. That’s a scary thought for the kids in the 2036 NHL Draft.