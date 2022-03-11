Evgeny Kuznetsov steals what would have been Alex Ovechkin’s 767th goal

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice in a span of 43 seconds against the Canucks, Friday. And boy were they random.

Kuznetsov, who usually plays exclusively in a setup role, was the benefactor of two weird bounces, one of which took away Alex Ovechkin’s 767th goal. The goal would have given Ovechkin sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Kuznetsov’s first goal came after Nick Jensen tried to rim the puck around the boards. He failed, but in the best way. The puck struck a stanchion along the glass and bounced right to Kuznetsov who was cutting to the net. The puck appeared to hit Kuznetsov in the chest and past a very confused Thatcher Demko.

“I didn’t even see the puck,” Kuznetsov said at intermission to NBC Sports Washington. “I kind of heard the puck when it hit the glass, then I heard that weird noise that puck bounce like that. I basically didn’t even do anything for that.”

Less than a minute later, Kuzy was the benefactor of a powerful Ovi shot from the Ovi spot. The puck made its way through Demko’s body where it began eeking over the goal line. Kuznetsov slammed the puck into the net before it did so, taking away what would have been a historic marker for Ovechkin.

Kuznetsov picked up the puck out of the goal, thinking Ovechkin scored but replays showed conclusively that no, Ovi did not.

“To be honest with you, I thought maybe that was his goal so I wasn’t sure if I score or him,” Kuznetsov said. “Basically, I was waiting close but now unfortunately that wasn’t my (intention) so a little late.”

With his latter comment, Kuznetsov appeared to be trying to apologize for taking Ovi’s goal away.

The play continued a streak of bizarre plays that have occurred as Capitals players are going for personal milestones this season.

