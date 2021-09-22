Alex Ovechkin is not too famous to make a coffee run for his wife

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest hockey players of all time. He’s approaching Wayne Gretzky’s once-thought unbreakable goals record. He’s won the Stanley Cup and been NHL MVP three different times. He’s simply one of the most famous athletes in this area and in the world.

As a human, Ovi also remains down to Earth and correctly knows the pecking order in his marriage. Tuesday, Ovechkin made a coffee run for his wife Nastya Ovechkina. Nastya videoed away in the passenger seat as The Great 8 walked past other humans to bring his boo her tasty beverage.

Folks, chivalry is not dead and this hockey player does not fear being mobbed by fans.

This, of course, happened in the same 24 hours Ovi worked out in public at a local high school and took a photo with an entire football team.

Honestly, it’s fun to root for and cover an athlete who routinely checks his ego at the door. It’s a small gesture, but they add up.

Screenshot: @nastyashubskaya