Alex Ovechkin’s breakfast cereal, Ovi O’s, raises $44,008 for childhood cancer research

Alex Ovechkin partnered with Giant Foods in late 2019 to release a breakfast cereal entitled Ovi O’s. The honey-and-almond flavored cereal was wildly popular among Capitals fans and beloved by the namesake himself. “MAKE IT A GR8 MORNING!” Ovechkin said.

There was also a charity aspect to Ovi O’s as well. Thursday, The Great 8 revealed how much was raised: a staggering $44,008.

“It’s an honor to be able to present this Ovi O’s check to Children’s Cancer Foundation,” Alex Ovechkin said in a video while holding a gigantic check. “Thank you fans for your support of a great cause.”

The money will help the Children’s Cancer Foundation fund local research and provide programs for kids who are fighting cancer.

Ovi O’s were officially released on Ovechkin’s 34th birthday, September 17, 2019. Ovi filmed a commercial to promote the cereal where he handed boxes to coworkers including Capitals GM Brian MacLellan. The cereal flew off the shelves at local Giants and sold out sometimes within hours of being stocked, as energy for Ovechkin and the team was sky high a year after winning the Stanley Cup.

Ovechkin also hit the streets and surprised school children and grocery shoppers with boxes of his cereal in Washington DC.

“I’m back in school!” Ovechkin said as he sat with the students to try a bowl of his cereal. He even did one student’s math homework and received an “A+”.

It’s not every day that Alex Ovechkin sits down and does your math homework for you. pic.twitter.com/s8QCxlQCKq — RMNB (@russianmachine) September 10, 2019

Ovechkin stocked shelves at a Giant store in a pre-release and served as a cashier.

Ovi stocking those shelves with Ovi O’s! A special pre-release at this location only pic.twitter.com/aykQcNl2jw — RMNB (@russianmachine) September 10, 2019

Ovechkin checked IDs on beer purchases and asked if other shoppers “have a Giant card?” so they could unlock their bonus card savings.

To say the cereal was a success, would be an understatement. Now let’s hope the Capitals can win another Stanley Cup or Ovi can pass that Gretzky guy so maybe we can get another flavor in the future.