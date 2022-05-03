Alex Ovechkin to return from injury, play in Game One against Florida Panthers

As expected, Alex Ovechkin will suit up and play in Game One of the Capitals and Panthers’ first-round series, Tuesday.

Ovechkin took the ice during the Capitals’ optional morning skate.

Alex Ovechkin is on the ice for the #Caps’ optional morning skate ahead of Game 1. #CapsCats pic.twitter.com/o0DM4uvU4I — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 3, 2022

The Capitals’ never-breaking captain was injured two Sundays ago against the Toronto Maple Leafs, slamming shoulder-first into the end boards after being tripped by goaltender Erik Kallgren.

Alex Ovechkin will not return to tonight's game after falling awkwardly into the boards. pic.twitter.com/KaWf8Jorg5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2022

Ovechkin missed three games total but admitted over the weekend that he could have played if necessary in one of the games.

“Obviously, we knew we make playoffs and we just decided to take a rest,” Ovechkin said.

On Sunday, during the Capitals’ first postseason practice, Ovechkin was captured by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir saying “I’m ready to go,” to Laviolette as he walked out to the ice.

First practice of the postseason and Alex Ovechkin is going on the ice in his usual red jersey. #Caps pic.twitter.com/EZpP7j5Y2c — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 1, 2022

Ovechkin has fully participated in practices since then.

I’d stop short of saying Ovechkin looks 100-percent but he’s going pretty hard. #Caps pic.twitter.com/vHA8fFblG1 — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 1, 2022

Including ripping his patented one-timers from the left circle.

“I think everything is moving in the right direction,” Laviolette said on Monday. “He had another no limitation practice. There are no restrictions on him out there. You hope that he wakes up tomorrow and everything feels good. He’s had two really good days.”

Ovechkin will skate on the first line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Conor Sheary. Puck drop is at FLA Live Arena at 7:30 PM.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter