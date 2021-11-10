Alex Ovechkin delivers a pizza to the media room at MedStar Capitals Iceplex: ‘When you hungry, you hungry’

Former Papa John’s pizza delivery man, Alex Ovechkin was back at it again Wednesday.
After practice, the Caps captain delivered a pizza to the media room at MedStar Capitals Iceplex the Capitals practice facility.
Ovechkin just delivered pizza to the media room. Why? I am not sure. “When you’re hungry, you’re hungry,” he joked. #Caps pic.twitter.com/yQE15ROjxQ
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 10, 2021
Ovi has done many Papa John’s related activities over the years. He was the creator of a nacho pizza for Papa John’s Russia, starred in his famous “PIZZA’S HERE” commercials, sent pizzas to front-line workers, and raised money for Make-A-Wish through pizza sales.
Ovi just delivered us a pizza? pic.twitter.com/Dfz7F84ONI
— Sammi Silber (@sammi_silber) November 10, 2021
He is probably the most loyal Papa John’s employee of all time. Who else does their job in full hockey gear?
Here’s the pic I should have used… pic.twitter.com/gmJMPNu3cl
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 10, 2021
Headline photo: @PapaJohns_DMV
