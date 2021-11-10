Home / News / Alex Ovechkin delivers a pizza to the media room at MedStar Capitals Iceplex: ‘When you hungry, you hungry’

Alex Ovechkin delivers a pizza to the media room at MedStar Capitals Iceplex: ‘When you hungry, you hungry’

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

November 10, 2021 12:41 pm

Former Papa John’s pizza delivery man, Alex Ovechkin was back at it again Wednesday.

After practice, the Caps captain delivered a pizza to the media room at MedStar Capitals Iceplex the Capitals practice facility.

Ovi has done many Papa John’s related activities over the years. He was the creator of a nacho pizza for Papa John’s Russia, starred in his famous “PIZZA’S HERE” commercials, sent pizzas to front-line workers, and raised money for Make-A-Wish through pizza sales.

He is probably the most loyal Papa John’s employee of all time. Who else does their job in full hockey gear?

Headline photo: @PapaJohns_DMV

, , ,