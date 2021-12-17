Home / News / Alex Ovechkin screams at Daniel Sprong at bench, Sprong responds with goal in second period and they hug it out

By Ian Oland

December 17, 2021 9:39 pm

Noted lover of goals and celebrating, Alex Ovechkin, was full of emotion against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The Capitals had five regulars in COVID-19 protocol and defenseman Matt Irwin playing forward. But the captain was not in the mood to accept any excuses or lackadaisical plays.

Late in the first period, Ovechkin’s fieriness came out after a Capitals’ power play failed to produce anything except a dangerous Winnipeg Jets shorthanded chance the other way.

Ovechkin, sitting at the bench, unloaded on Daniel Sprong as the Dutch forward went off for a shift change.

I’m not an expert lip reader, but it appears Ovi was frustrated Sprong stopped skating and screamed, Spronger, go to the f***ing goal!

Personally, I’d be terrified.

But Sprong is a professional — a bigger man than you or I — and responded in the best way: with a goal.

Sprong found pay dirt after looking off Ovechkin in front of the net and beating Connor Hellebuyck short side.

Ovechkin screamed again at Sprong, but this time in happy celebration and the two exchanged a long hug. It was a wonderful moment.

Brett Leason also got to experience Happy Ovi after getting the Capitals on the board first in the second period.

The undermanned Capitals took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission and will likely have Ovechkin barking at them to play their best the rest of the way.

Screenshots: NBC Sports Washington

