Alex Ovechkin leaves preseason game after injuring left leg with hit

By Ian Oland

October 8, 2021 7:33 pm

Alex Ovechkin left the first period of the Capitals’ final game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers, Friday.

Ovechkin threw a hard hit on Flyers forward Travis Konecny in the offensive zone but fell to the ice in pain favoring his left leg.

Ovechkin got up on his own power but hobbled off the ice. He left the game at the 10:18 mark of the first period.

The Capitals PR says Ovi will not return. Later in the broadcast, NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati said the future Hall of Famer will be re-evaluated over the weekend.

The Capitals’ captain skated only three shifts in the game total.

