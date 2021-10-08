Alex Ovechkin leaves preseason game after injuring left leg with hit

Alex Ovechkin left the first period of the Capitals’ final game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers, Friday.

Ovechkin threw a hard hit on Flyers forward Travis Konecny in the offensive zone but fell to the ice in pain favoring his left leg.

Alex Ovechkin hobbled off the ice after hitting Travis Konecny. pic.twitter.com/4M3nFl2IoL — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) October 8, 2021

Ovechkin got up on his own power but hobbled off the ice. He left the game at the 10:18 mark of the first period.

The Capitals PR says Ovi will not return. Later in the broadcast, NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati said the future Hall of Famer will be re-evaluated over the weekend.

#Caps captain Alex Ovechkin (lower body) will not return to tonight’s preseason game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 8, 2021

The Capitals’ captain skated only three shifts in the game total.

Screenshot: NBCSWSH