Jaromir Jagr teases NHL comeback after Alex Ovechkin passes him for third on all-time goals list: ‘I didn’t retire from hockey yet’

Jaromir Jagr posted a video congratulating Alex Ovechkin on Tuesday after the Russian forward passed the Czech legend for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin is now the greatest European goal scorer of all time.

But maybe Jagr’s congratulatory comments were a threat too? Only Jagr!

A very special congratulations from Jaromir Jagr to Alex Ovechkin (plus a little surprise at the end). 😉 pic.twitter.com/HGgSlqRTaQ — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2022

“Alex. The Great 8. Congratulations in becoming the leading NHL goal scorer among European players,” Jagr said in a hushed whisper.

“But keep scoring. Keep scoring. As you know, I didn’t retire from hockey yet. And there’s a chance I might come back to NHL and start chasing you.”

And then he winked.

Jagr, of course, is still playing at age 50 in Czechia as the player/owner of Rytíři Kladno. Jagr scored 19 points (8g, 11a) in 43 games this season per Elite Prospects. During his team’s final regular-season game, Jagr moved it to a larger venue and donated the proceeds to Ukrainian families seeking asylum in Czechia.

When Ovechkin heard about Jagr’s comments postgame, he smiled.

"Pass all those names, legends – it's history. It's going to be forever. I hope somebody going to break my record. We'll see." Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov postgame.#CapsIsles pic.twitter.com/V8wT8rtDI0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 16, 2022

“Oh yeah?” he said. “Great!”

Screenshot: @NHL/Twitter