Home / News / Jaromir Jagr teases NHL comeback after Alex Ovechkin passes him for third on all-time goals list: ‘I didn’t retire from hockey yet’

Jaromir Jagr teases NHL comeback after Alex Ovechkin passes him for third on all-time goals list: ‘I didn’t retire from hockey yet’

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

March 15, 2022 11:55 pm

Jaromir Jagr posted a video congratulating Alex Ovechkin on Tuesday after the Russian forward passed the Czech legend for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin is now the greatest European goal scorer of all time.

But maybe Jagr’s congratulatory comments were a threat too? Only Jagr!

“Alex. The Great 8. Congratulations in becoming the leading NHL goal scorer among European players,” Jagr said in a hushed whisper.

“But keep scoring. Keep scoring. As you know, I didn’t retire from hockey yet. And there’s a chance I might come back to NHL and start chasing you.”

And then he winked.

Jagr, of course, is still playing at age 50 in Czechia as the player/owner of Rytíři Kladno. Jagr scored 19 points (8g, 11a) in 43 games this season per Elite Prospects. During his team’s final regular-season game, Jagr moved it to a larger venue and donated the proceeds to Ukrainian families seeking asylum in Czechia.

When Ovechkin heard about Jagr’s comments postgame, he smiled.

“Oh yeah?” he said. “Great!”

Screenshot: @NHL/Twitter

, ,