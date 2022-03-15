Jaromir Jagr teases NHL comeback after Alex Ovechkin passes him for third on all-time goals list: ‘I didn’t retire from hockey yet’

Jaromir Jagr posted a video congratulating Alex Ovechkin on Tuesday after the Russian forward passed the Czech legend for third on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin is now the greatest European goal scorer of all time.
But maybe Jagr’s congratulatory comments were a threat too? Only Jagr!
“Alex. The Great 8. Congratulations in becoming the leading NHL goal scorer among European players,” Jagr said in a hushed whisper.
“But keep scoring. Keep scoring. As you know, I didn’t retire from hockey yet. And there’s a chance I might come back to NHL and start chasing you.”
And then he winked.
Jagr, of course, is still playing at age 50 in Czechia as the player/owner of Rytíři Kladno. Jagr scored 19 points (8g, 11a) in 43 games this season per Elite Prospects. During his team’s final regular-season game, Jagr moved it to a larger venue and donated the proceeds to Ukrainian families seeking asylum in Czechia.
When Ovechkin heard about Jagr’s comments postgame, he smiled.
"Pass all those names, legends – it's history. It's going to be forever. I hope somebody going to break my record. We'll see."
“Oh yeah?” he said. “Great!”
