NHL donates $68,000 to Jaromir Jagr’s fundraising efforts for Ukrainian families

Former Capital and hockey legend Jaromir Jagr announced last week that his team, HC Kladno of the Czech Extraliga, would be moving their final regular-season game against HC Sparta Prague to the O2 Arena in Prague. The sole purpose of the move to the larger arena was so that all proceeds from ticket sales could go towards benefitting Ukrainian families seeking asylum in Czechia due to Russia’s invasion.

Tuesday, during the game, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman appeared on the jumbotron and shared his support. The NHL announced they would be donating $68,000 towards Jagr’s efforts, a nod to Jagr’s jersey number.

The NHL @NHL commissioner Gary Bettman just appeared on the jumbotron in @o2arenapraha to greet the Czech fans and especially former NHL star Jaromir Jagr @68Jagr of @RytiriKladno who runs the game @telhcz to support the Ukraine's refugees. NHL will donate with 68 000 USD! pic.twitter.com/7Rhg4PRYtK — Zdenek Janda (@zdenek_janda) March 8, 2022

“Jaromir, for three decades we have marveled at your talent, dedication, and passion for our game,” Bettman said. “Tonight, we salute your generous heart and commitment to improve the lives of those displaced from their homes. The National Hockey League is proud to support you and the great Czech fans in this effort.”

We salute Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) for his generosity and commitment to improve the lives of Ukrainians displaced from their homes. We are proud to support the cause and will be donating $68,000 to the fundraising effort. Click here to add your support: https://t.co/tZzI3JU9VI pic.twitter.com/tVTqb0kPDK — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2022

Jagr, the surefire future Hall of Famer wears the number 68 in honor of the Prague Spring that occurred in Czechoslovakia in 1968. His grandfather, who was imprisoned for opposing the collectivization of his farm in the post-war Soviet takeover of Czechoslovakia, died that same year.

Help -all we need is love pic.twitter.com/2PcU68xrw8 — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) March 7, 2022

You can still contribute to Jagr’s cause by buying virtual tickets to the game at this link.