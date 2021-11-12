No. 742: Alex Ovechkin passes Brett Hull for the fourth most goals in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin is now the fourth greatest goalscorer of all time after beating Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo with a sensational wrist shot, 10:19 into the first period.

The goal tied the game 1-1 and gave Ovechkin his 742nd career goal, passing Brett Hull.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Martin Fehervary assisted on the milestone marker.

“A drive.. he SCOOOOORRRRRESSSSSSS!!” NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati yelled. “742! Ovechkin glides over The Golden Brett.”

Ovechkin now has 12 goals on the season and is on pace for 70 this season (his career high is 65).

A Hull of a record! Congratulations to @ovi8 on career goal No. 742, surpassing Brett Hull to move into 4th on the NHL all-time goals list. pic.twitter.com/RU8Hmcz0fQ — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 13, 2021

“Obviously, we don’t have good start,” Ovechkin said to NBC Sports Washington at intermission. “They were jumping pretty hard. Good job by [goalie Ilya Samsonov] keeping us in the game, and obviously, you know, we take that goal and move forward.”

After tying Hull on Monday, Ovechkin said that “It’s nice to be in that company. It’s pretty big numbers, so just move on.”

The Capitals’ posted Hull’s congratulations on social media after the goal.

"Well Alex, the Great Eight, you have lived up to your nickname and more." The Golden Brett congratulates the #Gr8.#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/38cI59wVHI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 13, 2021

“Alex, congratulations on moving into number four on the all-time goals list,” Hull said. “I have a great friend, Wayne Gretzky, and he has a saying whenever he makes a long putt or a great shot on the golf course. He says you have to earn your nickname. Well, Alex, The Great 8, you have lived up to your nickname and more. Congratulations again. Keep climbing that ladder and I wish you nothing but success. Way to go.”

Ovechkin now trails Gretzky by 153 goals. If he continues this pace, he would approach The Great One’s record in the next three or four seasons.

153 – The number of goals Alex Ovechkin needs to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.



For context, @ovi8 has 154 goals in his last 239 games played. #NHLStats: https://t.co/WFBKiwTgRx pic.twitter.com/enSvPY5DjW — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 13, 2021

Ovechkin’s next target is Jaromir Jagr (766) who he trails by 24 goals. On opening night, Ovechkin passed Marcel Dionne (731) for sole possession of fifth place after scoring twice against the New York Rangers.