Alex Ovechkin congratulates Washington Spirit for winning first NWSL championship

Alex Ovechkin became an investor of the National Women Soccer League’s Washington Spirit over the offseason. Six months later, the team is champions of the league.

The Spirit beat Chicago Red Stars 2-1 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The championship is the Spirit’s first ever NWSL title and comes in their ninth season as an organization.

The Spirit initially fell behind 1-0 after Chicago’s Rachel Hill scored in the first half, but they fought back. Andi Sullivan tied the game in the 67th minute via a penalty kick.

Then, after taking a crossing-pass from young star Trinity Rodman, Kelley O’Hara headed the ball into the goal for the game-winner in extra time (97’).

The celebration was epic.

During the trophy presentation, goaltender Aubrey Bledsoe was named MVP of the game after stopping 13 of 14 shots.

The championship comes as the Spirit has endured an ugly, tumultuous season off the field. In August, head coach Richie Burke was terminated after allegations of verbal and emotional abuse. The league opened an investigation into a toxic work environment in the front office. Last month, Spirit players publicly demanded that the team’s CEO and controlling owner, Steve Baldwin, sell his stake in the team to co-owner Y. Michele Kang. The team also forfeited two matches and were fined $25,000 for violating coronavirus protocols.

On the field, the team had much success cobbling together a six-game win-streak. Trinity Rodman was named NWSL’s Rookie of the Year while Bledsoe won her second-consecutive Goalkeeper of the Year award.

After the game, Ovechkin took to Twitter to congratulate his team. “You took the biggest step!!! Congrats @WashSpirit Make DC Proud !!”

Ovechkin also shot a video, which the Capitals account posted, before the opening kickoff.

“Congrats, Washington Spirit to make championship (game),” Ovechkin said. “It’s only one step. Let’s make another big one. We’re cheering for you. Let’s go!”

The championship is believed to be Ovechkin’s first as a businessman and third as a player. Ovechkin won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals (2018), the Gagarin Cup with Dynamo Moscow, and the Russian League championship in 2005.

Ovechkin, along with his wife Nastya, was announced as an investor in the spring along with former first daughters Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique Dawes, and Briana Scurry.

“Nastya and I are very excited to join the Washington Spirit investor group,” Ovechkin said then in a press release.

“I’m excited to help grow women’s soccer in Washington DC. Being a huge soccer fan that I am, I can’t wait to attend the DC Spirit games and practices and help promote these great players!”

Photo: @WashSpirit