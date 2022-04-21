Alex Ovechkin scores 50 goals for the ninth time, tying Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most ever

Alex Ovechkin scored his 49th goal of the season in the second period and would not be denied number 50 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

After shanking a breakaway late in the third period, Ovechkin took a pass from Dmitry Orlov, wound up to the moon, and blasted one of the hardest shots of his career past Logan Thompson for the milestone goal. NBC Sports Washington reported that Ovechkin’s slap shot went 101 MPH.

The game was at T-Mobile Arena, but there was a loud Ovi chant from traveling Caps fans after the goal.

Ovechkin set the new single-season record for goals by a player age 36 or older (49) on his first goal of the night. Now he’s the first player of all time age 36 or older to score 50.

This marks the ninth time Ovechkin has scored 50 goals in his career, tying him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most all-time.

Bossy, who recently passed away, scored 50 in nine consecutive seasons to start his career. He retired after his 10th in the NHL.

With his 780th goal, Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe (801) by 21 and record holder Wayne Gretzky (894) by 114.

The goal gave Ovi 1,410 points, officially moving him in the top 20 for points all time.

