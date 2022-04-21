Alex Ovechkin scores 50 goals for the ninth time, tying Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most ever

Alex Ovechkin scored his 49th goal of the season in the second period and would not be denied number 50 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
After shanking a breakaway late in the third period, Ovechkin took a pass from Dmitry Orlov, wound up to the moon, and blasted one of the hardest shots of his career past Logan Thompson for the milestone goal. NBC Sports Washington reported that Ovechkin’s slap shot went 101 MPH.
The game was at T-Mobile Arena, but there was a loud Ovi chant from traveling Caps fans after the goal.
A loud Ovi chant in T-Mobile Arena
Ovechkin set the new single-season record for goals by a player age 36 or older (49) on his first goal of the night. Now he’s the first player of all time age 36 or older to score 50.
This marks the ninth time Ovechkin has scored 50 goals in his career, tying him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most all-time.
Alex Ovechkin scores his second goal of the game and his 50th of the season to tie the game 3-3. It marks Ovechkin's ninth 50-goal season, tying him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/P7JZShZQzn
Bossy, who recently passed away, scored 50 in nine consecutive seasons to start his career. He retired after his 10th in the NHL.
With his 780th goal, Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe (801) by 21 and record holder Wayne Gretzky (894) by 114.
The goal gave Ovi 1,410 points, officially moving him in the top 20 for points all time.
Ovechkin's 50th goal of the season marked his 1,410th career point (780g, 630a), moving him past Dale Hawerchuk for the 20th-most points in NHL history.
Wow.
this 🚨 was worth staying up for pic.twitter.com/UUKZPgIDM6
The Capitals released a press release about Ovi hitting 50:
Alex Ovechkin Ties NHL Record with Ninth Career 50-Goal Season
Ovechkin joins Wayne Gretzky and the late Mike Bossy as the only players to accomplish this feat
ARLINGTON, Va. – Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 780th career goal and 50th of the season Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena to reach the 50-goal milestone for the ninth time in his career, tying Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history.
Ovechkin also became the first player aged 36 or older in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season. Ovechkin and Bossy are the only two players to record nine 50-goal seasons with one team (Bossy: New York Islanders). Since Ovechkin entered the NHL in 2005-06, no other player has more than two 50-goal seasons. This season, Ovechkin is tied for third in the NHL with 50 goals.
On March 15 against the New York Islanders, Ovechkin passed Jaromir Jagr (766g) for sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin passed Jagr in 477 fewer games played and became the NHL’s all-time European goal scorer. In addition to Jagr, Ovechkin has passed Marcel Dionne (731) and Brett Hull (741) on the all-time goals list this season.
Ovechkin has averaged 0.61 goals-per-game at this point in his career, ranking fourth in NHL history (minimum 500 games played). Additionally, Ovechkin owns the NHL’s second-best goals per game rate (0.59) since his 30th birthday on Sept. 17, 2015 (Toronto’s Auston Matthews: 0.64 goals per game). That’s tied for the fourth-highest goals per game rate by a player in his 30s in NHL history, only behind Newsy Lalonde (1.26 goals per game from 1917-22, 1926-27), Bobby Hull (0.62 goals per game from 1968-72, 1979-80) and Mario Lemieux (1995-97, 2000-06). Gordie Howe averaged 0.42 goals per game in his 30s, while Gretzky averaged 0.34, the only two players ahead of Ovechkin on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
Ovechkin was selected by the Capitals in the first round, first overall, in the 2004 NHL Draft. Ovechkin has registered 1,410 points (780g, 630a) in 1,272 career games with Washington. Ovechkin ranks first in franchise history in goals (780), points (1,410), power-play goals (285), game-winning goals (121), overtime goals (24), shots (6,054) and multi-goal games (158).
Since entering the NHL at the beginning of the 2005-06 season, Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals (780), points (1,410) power-play goals (285), power-play points (528) and game-winning goals (121). In addition, Ovechkin leads the NHL in goals since 1982-83 despite beginning his NHL career in 2005. He is the only player in the NHL to score 30 or more goals in 16 of the last 17 seasons. Since 2005-06, he holds a 265-goal lead over the next closest player.
In his career, Ovechkin has won a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe Trophy, a Calder Trophy, an Art Ross Trophy, three Hart Memorial Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards and nine Maurice Richard Trophies. He is the only player in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Calder, an Art Ross, a Hart, a Ted Lindsay and a Maurice Richard Trophy.
