No. 779: Alex Ovechkin’s 49th sets new single-season record for goals by a player age 36 or older

Alex Ovechkin just set a new NHL single season record.

With his 49th goal against the Vegas Golden Knights, Ovechkin passed Teemu Selanne for the most goals by a player age 36 or older.

Selanne claimed the record during the 2006-07 season and held onto it for 15 years.

Ovi scored on Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson via a one-timer on a two-on-one. Ovechkin ripped a quick shot from the left circle after being perfectly set up by Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Oldest player to score 49 goals = Gr8ness pic.twitter.com/yMZ3zTpZZp — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 21, 2022

What a rip. Especially on 4/20.

Thompson, who was a participant in Caps Development Camp in 2018 and 2019, became the 160th goaltender Ovechkin’s scored on in his career. Thompson entered the game in the second period after Robin Lehner was pulled after 20 minutes.

Ovechkin's goal marks his first ever against goaltender Logan Thompson, the 160th goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his career. There have been 6,741 skaters in NHL history with 160 or fewer goals scored in their career. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 21, 2022

With his 779th goal, Ovechkin now trails second-place Gordie Howe (801) by 22 and record holder Wayne Gretzky (894) by 115.

Update: Ovi scored number 50 late in the third period.