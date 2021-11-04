Alex Ovechkin’s face featured in Times Square as part of NFT drop

Alex Ovechkin was in Florida with his Capitals teammates for an early-season road trip on Wednesday, but over 1,000 miles north, a characterized version of his face shined brightly in the night sky of New York City.

Ovechkin was being promoted as part of a ‘LeGENds’ NFT drop by Blockasset along with fellow sports legends Wayne Rooney (soccer), Muhammad Ali (boxing), Mike Bisping (UFC), and Jonah Lomu (rugby).

Friend of the blog, Nate Igor Smith of the NYC Caps Crew, captured images and video of Ovechkin being shown on the One Times Square building.

Here’s the video.

Popular British UFC fighters, Michael Bisping and Darren Till, were also on hand for the promotion, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.

gm legends, happy mint day. 🍎 | About last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/1IvURr0vhz — Blockasset (@Blockassetco) November 4, 2021

Ovechkin’s NFTs were designed by Dosbrak and feature the Russian star with a rainbow hockey jersey, diamond grill, and gold helmet.

Alex Ovechkin @Ovi8 the greatest ice hockey player on the planet.🧊🔥 Artwork by @Dosbrak Legends NFTs drop November 4 @RaydiumProtocol #solana pic.twitter.com/xdOL2sZaSK — Blockasset (@Blockassetco) November 3, 2021

Another version of the illustration features Ovechkin with metal teeth and in astronaut gear. Ovechkin NFTs that have a flaming hockey stick were entered into a draw to meet Ovechkin at a future Capitals game.

Legends NFTs drop 12:00 UTC today, just over 3 hours away on @RaydiumProtocol DropZone. If you land an @ovi8 NFT with a flaming hockey stick you'll go into a draw to win 2 tickets, flights & accommodation to Washington DC to meet Ovechkin himself and attend a hockey game. LFG! pic.twitter.com/UG6haMopzr — Blockasset (@Blockassetco) November 4, 2021

Ovechkin’s NFTs, which were released earlier this morning, sold out in less than a half-hour.

Ovechkin became a part of the project after striking a friendship with Wayne Rooney during the footballer’s stop in Washington with DC United.

