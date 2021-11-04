Alex Ovechkin’s face featured in Times Square as part of NFT drop

Alex Ovechkin was in Florida with his Capitals teammates for an early-season road trip on Wednesday, but over 1,000 miles north, a characterized version of his face shined brightly in the night sky of New York City.
Ovechkin was being promoted as part of a ‘LeGENds’ NFT drop by Blockasset along with fellow sports legends Wayne Rooney (soccer), Muhammad Ali (boxing), Mike Bisping (UFC), and Jonah Lomu (rugby).
Friend of the blog, Nate Igor Smith of the NYC Caps Crew, captured images and video of Ovechkin being shown on the One Times Square building.
Here’s the video.
Popular British UFC fighters, Michael Bisping and Darren Till, were also on hand for the promotion, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.
Ovechkin’s NFTs were designed by Dosbrak and feature the Russian star with a rainbow hockey jersey, diamond grill, and gold helmet.
Another version of the illustration features Ovechkin with metal teeth and in astronaut gear. Ovechkin NFTs that have a flaming hockey stick were entered into a draw to meet Ovechkin at a future Capitals game.
Ovechkin’s NFTs, which were released earlier this morning, sold out in less than a half-hour.
Ovechkin became a part of the project after striking a friendship with Wayne Rooney during the footballer’s stop in Washington with DC United.
Here’s the full release from Blockasset:
Blockasset To Drop Official ‘LeGENds’ NFTs Featuring Muhammad Ali And Four Other Iconic Athletes
Blockasset, a sports platform aimed at connecting athletes and their fans through decentralized technologies, has finally revealed all five heroes of its stellar ‘LeGENds’ NFT drop. They include ex England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, ex-UFC champion, sports analyst and commentator Mike Bisping, world-renowned New Zealand rugby superstar Jonah Lomu, international hockey star Alexander Ovechkin, and the boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
‘‘LeGENds’ is the world’s first joint NFT collection made in partnership with sports stars of this caliber. It features special art designed to honor each of the five athletes, both those still with us and sadly departed, evoking some of the most memorable moments of their careers. Through this campaign, fans will be able to reconnect with their heroes, collect each one of these moments in the form of personalized digital art, and showcase it in their virtual sticker books’, commented Ryan Wilkinson, Head of product at Blockasset.
The NFTs have been verified by each of the athletes – or, in the case of Lomu and Ali, their official executors. Each non-fungible token will feature the art by Dosbrak, a renowned digital artist that will apply his particular style to the athletes’ images. 10,000 collectible tokens with different degrees of rarity – 2,000 for each of the five athletes – will be available exclusively via Blockasset’s NFT marketplace. The minting date is planned for November 4th on Raydium DropZone.
LeGENds NFTs include a number of unique utilities written into the metadata, including access to an exclusive ‘Legends Club’ where fans can chat with Blockasset athletes, take part in athletes’ AMAs, and even compete against them in fantasy sports leagues. Besides that, NFT holders get discounts on the Blockasset marketplace, priority access to upcoming P2E games and ‘on this day’ real-world rewards, where Blockasset celebrates key moments from the Legends’ careers. Those collectors holding all 5 Legends will gain early access to all future NFT drops on the Blockasset platform.
Blockasset is a licensed & verified athlete NFT ecosystem, set to empower athletes and help them connect with their following in the post-pandemic space while giving fans a chance to become a part of their hero’s journey. It aims to lower entry barriers for both of these audiences by creating quality UX and introducing gamification, create a sustainable product with real utility behind the fan tokens, and power the trend for mass NFT adoption across multiple industries.
The platform has been carefully building a true fan community with all attention to detail, such as introducing virtual sticker books that pay homage to analog sticker books from our childhood and evoke sweet nostalgia. Since the start of the ‘LeGENds’ campaign, Blockasset has been organizing giveaways, ‘guess the athlete’ competitions, as well as creating personal threads on each of the five legends, sharing their inspirational journeys, and long – and sometimes winding – road to fame.
Taking their mission of connecting fans with athletes seriously, the project will also reward NFT owners with unlockable prizes upon mint. For holders of the NFTs they will also have the chance at winning all expenses paid trips to meet the athletes at sporting events where possible.
To learn more about the sports legends in question, and maybe get your piece of memorabilia before the campaign is over, visit the team’s official website or follow Blockasset’s Twitter account for more information.
About Blockasset:
Blockasset is the one-stop sports platform connecting famous athletes, sports and ticketing agencies, clubs, and fans. The project’s goal is to connect athletes with their fans in the post-pandemic space, enable quality interaction, bring real utility to NFTs and fan tokens, and create a high-quality UX for the fans.
The project has already partnered with a number of famous athletes, and has led some of them to notable success in the crypto space: for one, this July Giorgio Chiellini, one of Blockasset’s athletes, shattered the Solana sale record by selling his NFT collection for $59k.
