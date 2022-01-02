Alex Ovechkin almost flipped completely onto the Capitals bench trying to land a big hit on a Devils player

The New Jersey Devils made Alex Ovechkin mad and they almost paid dearly.
After Ovechkin was hit by Damon Severson earlier in a shift away from the puck, the Russian machine attempted to send Jesper Boqvist flying off the rink. Instead, the 23-year-old Swede did a spin move, deftly avoiding a figurative trip to the moon.
The Devils posted a video of the encounter with the caption, “O, that’s a shame”, playing off Ovechkin’s nickname.
O, that’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/MYzRVVaNCc
Usually when Ovechkin lowers the boom, he is successful. We have written four other times about Ovechkin checking a fellow player into the bench including Brady Skjei, Zdeno Chara, Brandon Sutter, and Nate Schmidt. (Yes, that’s two former teammates he’s sent off the rink and onto the floor.)
The Devils are currently beating the Capitals 3-1 heading into the third period.
