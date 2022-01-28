Alex Ovechkin and Braden Holtby hug during warmups

It didn’t take long for former Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby to be reacclimated with his former teammates.

During pregame warmups, Alex Ovechkin approached Holtby and gave him a giant hug at center ice.

NBC Sports Washington posted the video on its social media.

All love between Ovi & Holtby ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/Xd3RxbkKhs — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 29, 2022

The two longtime teammates could be seen smiling ear-to-ear. The Stars posted this photo that, yes, should be framed.

Holtby is making his first start against his former teammates since leaving the team in 2020.

“That’s where my family grew up. That’s home for me,” Holtby said. “It’s pretty special to see those people again and catch up with.”

Screenshot: @NBCSCapitals/Twitter